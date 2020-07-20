Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Redmond
Find more places like 19206 NE 66th Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Redmond, WA
/
19206 NE 66th Way
Last updated May 15 2019 at 10:34 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
19206 NE 66th Way
19206 Northeast 66th Way
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Redmond
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all
Location
19206 Northeast 66th Way, Redmond, WA 98052
Southeast Redmond
Amenities
in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Woodbridge Redmond 4BR House - Property Id: 114386
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/114386
Property Id 114386
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4834285)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 19206 NE 66th Way have any available units?
19206 NE 66th Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Redmond, WA
.
What amenities does 19206 NE 66th Way have?
Some of 19206 NE 66th Way's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 19206 NE 66th Way currently offering any rent specials?
19206 NE 66th Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19206 NE 66th Way pet-friendly?
No, 19206 NE 66th Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Redmond
.
Does 19206 NE 66th Way offer parking?
No, 19206 NE 66th Way does not offer parking.
Does 19206 NE 66th Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 19206 NE 66th Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 19206 NE 66th Way have a pool?
No, 19206 NE 66th Way does not have a pool.
Does 19206 NE 66th Way have accessible units?
No, 19206 NE 66th Way does not have accessible units.
Does 19206 NE 66th Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19206 NE 66th Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 19206 NE 66th Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 19206 NE 66th Way does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How to Move Cross Country
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Carter
7508 159th Place Northeast
Redmond, WA 98052
The Summit
14820 Redmond Way
Redmond, WA 98052
Old Town Lofts
16175 Cleveland St
Redmond, WA 98052
Elan Redmond Town Center
16325 Cleveland St
Redmond, WA 98052
Redmond Square Apartments
7977 170th Ave NE
Redmond, WA 98052
Modera Redmond
8709 161st Avenue Northeast
Redmond, WA 98052
Chelsea Square
16340 NE 83rd St
Redmond, WA 98052
LionsGate North
15900 NE 83rd St
Redmond, WA 98052
Similar Pages
Redmond 1 Bedrooms
Redmond 2 Bedrooms
Redmond Dog Friendly Apartments
Redmond Pet Friendly Places
Redmond Studio Apartments
King County Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Seattle, WA
Bellevue, WA
Tacoma, WA
Everett, WA
Renton, WA
Kent, WA
Federal Way, WA
Kirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WA
Bothell, WA
Auburn, WA
Shoreline, WA
Issaquah, WA
Puyallup, WA
Edmonds, WA
Sammamish, WA
Bremerton, WA
Mountlake Terrace, WA
Silverdale, WA
Burien, WA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Redmond
Overlake
Idylwood
Willows Rose Hill
Grass Lawn
Bear Creek
Apartments Near Colleges
Shoreline Community College
University of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma Campus
Cascadia College
Bellevue College