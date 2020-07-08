Rent Calculator
Last updated December 30 2019 at 8:15 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
18102 Ne 105th Ct
18102 Northeast 105th Court
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Redmond
Location
18102 Northeast 105th Court, Redmond, WA 98052
Education Hill
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Immaculate 3bdrm, 2.5 bath, two story home for rent, Education Hill, Redmond WA. Newly painted. Large garage on quiet street. Call 360-338-1122 for more info
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 18102 Ne 105th Ct have any available units?
18102 Ne 105th Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Redmond, WA
.
What amenities does 18102 Ne 105th Ct have?
Some of 18102 Ne 105th Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 18102 Ne 105th Ct currently offering any rent specials?
18102 Ne 105th Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18102 Ne 105th Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 18102 Ne 105th Ct is pet friendly.
Does 18102 Ne 105th Ct offer parking?
Yes, 18102 Ne 105th Ct offers parking.
Does 18102 Ne 105th Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 18102 Ne 105th Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 18102 Ne 105th Ct have a pool?
No, 18102 Ne 105th Ct does not have a pool.
Does 18102 Ne 105th Ct have accessible units?
No, 18102 Ne 105th Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 18102 Ne 105th Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18102 Ne 105th Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 18102 Ne 105th Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 18102 Ne 105th Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
