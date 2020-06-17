18012 Ne 94th Ct

Amenities

2 bed 2.5 bath 1,274 sq feet townhouse in lovely Ashford Park, Redmond. (180th Ave NE & Avondale Rd NE). 10 minutes drive to MS main campus, and 5 minutes to Redmond downtown. Rent per month.

End-unit with detached one car garage.

Two spacious bedrooms upstairs each has their own full bathroom, and another half bathroom on the main level.

Master bedroom has high ceiling and walk-in closet.

Fireplace in living room and plenty of cabinet space in the kitchen.

Washer and dryer in the unit.

Less than ten minutes driving to Microsoft main campus. Easy access to freeways, shopping and more.



? Rent includes water and sewer.

? No pet, no smoke please.

? Application fee plus one month rent as security deposit.

? At least one year lease required.



