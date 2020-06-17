All apartments in Redmond
Find more places like 18012 Ne 94th Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Redmond, WA
/
18012 Ne 94th Ct
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:43 AM

18012 Ne 94th Ct

18012 Northeast 94th Court · (201) 845-7300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Redmond
See all
Bear Creek
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

18012 Northeast 94th Court, Redmond, WA 98052
Bear Creek

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Sublet

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1274 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
2 bed 2.5 bath 1,274 sq feet townhouse in lovely Ashford Park, Redmond. (180th Ave NE & Avondale Rd NE). 10 minutes drive to MS main campus, and 5 minutes to Redmond downtown. Rent per month.
End-unit with detached one car garage.
Two spacious bedrooms upstairs each has their own full bathroom, and another half bathroom on the main level.
Master bedroom has high ceiling and walk-in closet.
Fireplace in living room and plenty of cabinet space in the kitchen.
Washer and dryer in the unit.
Less than ten minutes driving to Microsoft main campus. Easy access to freeways, shopping and more.

? Rent includes water and sewer.
? No pet, no smoke please.
? Application fee plus one month rent as security deposit.
? At least one year lease required.

Email me

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18012 Ne 94th Ct have any available units?
18012 Ne 94th Ct has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 18012 Ne 94th Ct have?
Some of 18012 Ne 94th Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18012 Ne 94th Ct currently offering any rent specials?
18012 Ne 94th Ct isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18012 Ne 94th Ct pet-friendly?
No, 18012 Ne 94th Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redmond.
Does 18012 Ne 94th Ct offer parking?
Yes, 18012 Ne 94th Ct does offer parking.
Does 18012 Ne 94th Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 18012 Ne 94th Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 18012 Ne 94th Ct have a pool?
No, 18012 Ne 94th Ct does not have a pool.
Does 18012 Ne 94th Ct have accessible units?
No, 18012 Ne 94th Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 18012 Ne 94th Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 18012 Ne 94th Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 18012 Ne 94th Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 18012 Ne 94th Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 18012 Ne 94th Ct?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Carter
7508 159th Place Northeast
Redmond, WA 98052
Avalon at Bear Creek
11305 183rd Pl NE
Redmond, WA 98052
Peloton
7435 159th Pl NE
Redmond, WA 98052
Old Town Lofts
16175 Cleveland St
Redmond, WA 98052
Avalon Esterra Park
2690 152nd Ave NE
Redmond, WA 98052
Bell Marymoor Park
6335 180th Pl NE
Redmond, WA 98052
Blackbird
7601 159th Pl NE
Redmond, WA 98052
Avalon ParcSquare
16080 NE 85th St
Redmond, WA 98052

Similar Pages

Redmond 1 BedroomsRedmond 2 Bedrooms
Redmond Dog Friendly ApartmentsRedmond Pet Friendly Places
Redmond Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WAFederal Way, WA
Kirkland, WALynnwood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WA
Edmonds, WASammamish, WAMountlake Terrace, WABremerton, WASilverdale, WABurien, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown RedmondOverlake
IdylwoodGrass Lawn
Bear Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity