Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:13 PM

18010 NE 109th CT

18010 Northeast 109th Court · (425) 442-4141
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

18010 Northeast 109th Court, Redmond, WA 98052
Education Hill

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 18010 NE 109th CT · Avail. Jul 1

$4,000

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2400 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
18010 NE 109th CT Available 07/01/20 Education Hill spacious 4 bedroom - Spacious 4 bedroom, 2.75 bathroom home with territorial & Mountain Views. Located in a quiet, kids friendly cul-de-sac in the beautiful Abbey Road community on Education Hill, just minutes away from top Education Hills schools, Microsoft and Redmond Town Center. Beautiful house in a great condition with 3 car garage, high ceilings, large windows and abundance of natural light, top of the line finishes and a lovely upscale kitchen.

(RLNE4155751)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18010 NE 109th CT have any available units?
18010 NE 109th CT has a unit available for $4,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 18010 NE 109th CT currently offering any rent specials?
18010 NE 109th CT isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18010 NE 109th CT pet-friendly?
Yes, 18010 NE 109th CT is pet friendly.
Does 18010 NE 109th CT offer parking?
Yes, 18010 NE 109th CT does offer parking.
Does 18010 NE 109th CT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18010 NE 109th CT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18010 NE 109th CT have a pool?
No, 18010 NE 109th CT does not have a pool.
Does 18010 NE 109th CT have accessible units?
No, 18010 NE 109th CT does not have accessible units.
Does 18010 NE 109th CT have units with dishwashers?
No, 18010 NE 109th CT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 18010 NE 109th CT have units with air conditioning?
No, 18010 NE 109th CT does not have units with air conditioning.
