Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

18010 NE 109th CT Available 07/01/20 Education Hill spacious 4 bedroom - Spacious 4 bedroom, 2.75 bathroom home with territorial & Mountain Views. Located in a quiet, kids friendly cul-de-sac in the beautiful Abbey Road community on Education Hill, just minutes away from top Education Hills schools, Microsoft and Redmond Town Center. Beautiful house in a great condition with 3 car garage, high ceilings, large windows and abundance of natural light, top of the line finishes and a lovely upscale kitchen.



(RLNE4155751)