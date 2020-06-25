All apartments in Redmond
Last updated June 13 2019 at 7:06 AM

17407 Ne 45th St

17407 Northeast 45th Street · No Longer Available
Location

17407 Northeast 45th Street, Redmond, WA 98052
Idylwood

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Great opportunity to own a waterfront condo with boat launch, boat slip, updated unit and beautiful living spaces hurry before this one is gone.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17407 Ne 45th St have any available units?
17407 Ne 45th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redmond, WA.
Is 17407 Ne 45th St currently offering any rent specials?
17407 Ne 45th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17407 Ne 45th St pet-friendly?
No, 17407 Ne 45th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redmond.
Does 17407 Ne 45th St offer parking?
No, 17407 Ne 45th St does not offer parking.
Does 17407 Ne 45th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17407 Ne 45th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17407 Ne 45th St have a pool?
No, 17407 Ne 45th St does not have a pool.
Does 17407 Ne 45th St have accessible units?
No, 17407 Ne 45th St does not have accessible units.
Does 17407 Ne 45th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17407 Ne 45th St has units with dishwashers.
Does 17407 Ne 45th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 17407 Ne 45th St does not have units with air conditioning.
