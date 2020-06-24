15900 Ne 83rd St

Amenities

Deposit:$250



Community Amenities



Attached One and Two-Car Garages

Business Center with Internet & Printers

Close to Sammamish River Trail for Hiking, Running and Biking

Controlled Access Community*

Convenient Elevator Access

Easy Access to Hwy 520, I-5 & 405

Enjoy Sages and Ooba Tooba the On-location Restaurants

Free Wireless Internet in Clubhouse



Fully Equipped 24-Hour Fitness Center

Green Friendly Community

Manicured Landscaping in a Park Like Setting

Next to Marymoor Park and Off Leash Dog Park

Onsite Recycling Program

Resort-Inspired Pool and Spa

We Welcome Pets*

Home Amenities



Custom Cabinetry and Designer Finishes

Direct Access Garages*

Energy Efficient Lighting

Energy Efficient Windows

Energy Star Appliances

Full Size Washer and Dryer

Home Office or Street Level Retail Spaces*



Homes Feature Unique Designs and Private Entrances

Oversized Windows and Vaulted Ceilings

Personal Balcony, Deck or Patio

Spacious One, Two and Three Bedroom Tri-Level Townhomes and One and Two Bedroom Flats

Wired for Technology

Wood-burning Tuscany Tile Fireplaces*