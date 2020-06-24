15900 Ne 83rd St

Amenities
Deposit:$250
Community Amenities
Attached One and Two-Car Garages
Business Center with Internet & Printers
Close to Sammamish River Trail for Hiking, Running and Biking
Controlled Access Community*
Convenient Elevator Access
Easy Access to Hwy 520, I-5 & 405
Enjoy Sages and Ooba Tooba the On-location Restaurants
Free Wireless Internet in Clubhouse
Fully Equipped 24-Hour Fitness Center
Green Friendly Community
Manicured Landscaping in a Park Like Setting
Next to Marymoor Park and Off Leash Dog Park
Onsite Recycling Program
Resort-Inspired Pool and Spa
We Welcome Pets*
Home Amenities
Custom Cabinetry and Designer Finishes
Direct Access Garages*
Energy Efficient Lighting
Energy Efficient Windows
Energy Star Appliances
Full Size Washer and Dryer
Home Office or Street Level Retail Spaces*
Homes Feature Unique Designs and Private Entrances
Oversized Windows and Vaulted Ceilings
Personal Balcony, Deck or Patio
Spacious One, Two and Three Bedroom Tri-Level Townhomes and One and Two Bedroom Flats
Wired for Technology
Wood-burning Tuscany Tile Fireplaces*