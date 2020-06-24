All apartments in Redmond
15900 Ne 83rd St
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:44 AM

15900 Ne 83rd St

15900 Northeast 83rd Street · No Longer Available
Location

15900 Northeast 83rd Street, Redmond, WA 98052
Downtown Redmond

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
24hr gym
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
dog park
elevator
24hr gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
internet access
Deposit:$250

Community Amenities

Attached One and Two-Car Garages
Business Center with Internet & Printers
Close to Sammamish River Trail for Hiking, Running and Biking
Controlled Access Community*
Convenient Elevator Access
Easy Access to Hwy 520, I-5 & 405
Enjoy Sages and Ooba Tooba the On-location Restaurants
Free Wireless Internet in Clubhouse

Fully Equipped 24-Hour Fitness Center
Green Friendly Community
Manicured Landscaping in a Park Like Setting
Next to Marymoor Park and Off Leash Dog Park
Onsite Recycling Program
Resort-Inspired Pool and Spa
We Welcome Pets*
Home Amenities

Custom Cabinetry and Designer Finishes
Direct Access Garages*
Energy Efficient Lighting
Energy Efficient Windows
Energy Star Appliances
Full Size Washer and Dryer
Home Office or Street Level Retail Spaces*

Homes Feature Unique Designs and Private Entrances
Oversized Windows and Vaulted Ceilings
Personal Balcony, Deck or Patio
Spacious One, Two and Three Bedroom Tri-Level Townhomes and One and Two Bedroom Flats
Wired for Technology
Wood-burning Tuscany Tile Fireplaces*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15900 Ne 83rd St have any available units?
15900 Ne 83rd St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redmond, WA.
What amenities does 15900 Ne 83rd St have?
Some of 15900 Ne 83rd St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15900 Ne 83rd St currently offering any rent specials?
15900 Ne 83rd St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15900 Ne 83rd St pet-friendly?
Yes, 15900 Ne 83rd St is pet friendly.
Does 15900 Ne 83rd St offer parking?
Yes, 15900 Ne 83rd St offers parking.
Does 15900 Ne 83rd St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15900 Ne 83rd St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15900 Ne 83rd St have a pool?
Yes, 15900 Ne 83rd St has a pool.
Does 15900 Ne 83rd St have accessible units?
No, 15900 Ne 83rd St does not have accessible units.
Does 15900 Ne 83rd St have units with dishwashers?
No, 15900 Ne 83rd St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15900 Ne 83rd St have units with air conditioning?
No, 15900 Ne 83rd St does not have units with air conditioning.
