Home
/
Redmond, WA
/
15140 NE 82nd St Unit 104
Last updated September 6 2019 at 9:45 AM

15140 NE 82nd St Unit 104

15140 Northeast 82nd Street · No Longer Available
Location

15140 Northeast 82nd Street, Redmond, WA 98052
Willows-Rose Hill

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
carport
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
carport
clubhouse
fire pit
gym
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful End Unit - Bottom Floor Condo at The Boulders in Redmond - BEAUTIFUL END UNIT condo at The Boulders in Redmond! 2 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms
~868 square feet

2 Parking Spots (1 under carport, 1 by entrance)
Quartz Counters, Stainless appliances, Hardwood floors, Fireplace, Custom Shelving, Front Load W/D, Private patio (BBQ incl), Extra storage off deck, fully fenced back yard
Gorgeous Clubhouse (w/ exercise equip, kitchen, flagstone patio & firepit)
Easy commute (bus/drive) to MS/Google/Amazon/FB

Pets are subject to approval and additional deposit required

12 month lease
Rent includes WSG and all lawn maintenance
Resident resp. for electric
Parking space 99 and 110

Move in costs:
Security deposit: equal to 1 month of rent
First months rent due in full before move in
Application fee: $40 per person over 18
Move in Fee: $75
Admin Fee: $125

RENTAL CRITERIA AND APPLICATION DISCLOSURE

The following information will be accessed as part of the screening of any applications for tenancy:

- All information on your application.
- Your rental history via any identifiable prior Landlords
- Credit reports via a third-party Consumer Reporting Agency
- Public records regarding criminal conviction history or registration as a sex offender
- Personal references.
- Verification of employment and/or income (or rental subsidy) amounts.
- Public records regarding civil court records.
- Any other information provided by the applicant (such as anticipated length of tenancy, tenancy commencement date, etc.).
- Any offers or proposals you may choose to make to us (additional rent or deposit funds, extended lease term, guarantors or co-signers, etc.).

General Information:

- Applicant on time for showing appointment, or timely call to reschedule
- Positive government issued picture ID for all adult
- Fully completed application, without material omissions, for every occupant.
- Demonstration of ability to pay complete deposit and rent
- Applications will not be reviewed until received in full. Groups of more than one applicant will not be considered until the applications from all members of the group are received.

Income/Credit Requirements:

- General rule is that income from the applicants intending to sign the lease must (collectively) equal or exceed 3 times the rent.
- Proof of adequate income (or reserves) to verify ability to pay rent on time throughout the lease term (select one or more):
Verification of employment and salary/wages.
Recent paystubs from verifiable employer
Tax return copies for self-employed applicants.
Proof of regular investment earnings, social security or other form of governmental rental supplement.
Any additional sources of income that applicant wishes to disclose (i.e. child or spousal support, trust income, financial reserves, etc).
Any rental subsidies which you wish us to consider. NOTE: Exceptions to minimum income requirements are applicable for Section 8/subsidized applicants as provided in SMC 14.08.040(F).
- Favorable credit history free of negative credit issues which may indicate that the applicant has a pattern of failure to timely pay financial obligations.

Rental History:

- For applicants with prior rental history, favorable references must be received from minimum of last two landlords
- For applicants without prior rental history, adequate personal references for equivalent to two favorable past landlord references.
-Applicant agrees to obtain insurance protecting the premises from loss or damage caused by Resident(s)/Guest(s) negligence. A minimum of $100,000 of liability coverage needs to be obtained by the provider of your choice. Alternatively, you can use our provider at cost of $12.50 per month and the charge will appear on your lease with your rent charge. All monies received are applied to fees first then rent.

Guarantors:

- Applicants who do not meet our minimum criteria based upon income and/or credit requirements may propose a Guarantor.
- Guarantors are not accepted where the prior landlord or personal references do not meet our minimum criteria

(RLNE5094434)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15140 NE 82nd St Unit 104 have any available units?
15140 NE 82nd St Unit 104 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redmond, WA.
What amenities does 15140 NE 82nd St Unit 104 have?
Some of 15140 NE 82nd St Unit 104's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15140 NE 82nd St Unit 104 currently offering any rent specials?
15140 NE 82nd St Unit 104 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15140 NE 82nd St Unit 104 pet-friendly?
Yes, 15140 NE 82nd St Unit 104 is pet friendly.
Does 15140 NE 82nd St Unit 104 offer parking?
Yes, 15140 NE 82nd St Unit 104 offers parking.
Does 15140 NE 82nd St Unit 104 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15140 NE 82nd St Unit 104 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15140 NE 82nd St Unit 104 have a pool?
No, 15140 NE 82nd St Unit 104 does not have a pool.
Does 15140 NE 82nd St Unit 104 have accessible units?
No, 15140 NE 82nd St Unit 104 does not have accessible units.
Does 15140 NE 82nd St Unit 104 have units with dishwashers?
No, 15140 NE 82nd St Unit 104 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15140 NE 82nd St Unit 104 have units with air conditioning?
No, 15140 NE 82nd St Unit 104 does not have units with air conditioning.
