14004 NE 74th St

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking

Great house for rent. - Enjoy Quiet Neighborhood Living Near Microsoft! - Efficient and light-filled home in a great neighborhood, just across the street from Microsoft! The main level features an open living room and kitchen area that contains a fireplace and dining area. The bedrooms are all nicely sized. It has a large family room, which is sure to be a gathering spot during evenings and when entertaining. There is also an office and a extra large storage room, which would also double as a hobby area. Other property highlights are the carport, large deck and a fully fenced corner lot. On major bus lines, easy access to SR 520, I-405 and surrounded by top rated schools.



(RLNE4805437)