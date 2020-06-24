All apartments in Redmond
14004 NE 74th St
Last updated April 2 2020 at 4:56 PM

14004 NE 74th St

14004 Northeast 74th Street · No Longer Available
Location

14004 Northeast 74th Street, Redmond, WA 98052
Grass Lawn

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
Great house for rent. - Enjoy Quiet Neighborhood Living Near Microsoft! - Efficient and light-filled home in a great neighborhood, just across the street from Microsoft! The main level features an open living room and kitchen area that contains a fireplace and dining area. The bedrooms are all nicely sized. It has a large family room, which is sure to be a gathering spot during evenings and when entertaining. There is also an office and a extra large storage room, which would also double as a hobby area. Other property highlights are the carport, large deck and a fully fenced corner lot. On major bus lines, easy access to SR 520, I-405 and surrounded by top rated schools.

(RLNE4805437)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14004 NE 74th St have any available units?
14004 NE 74th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redmond, WA.
What amenities does 14004 NE 74th St have?
Some of 14004 NE 74th St's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14004 NE 74th St currently offering any rent specials?
14004 NE 74th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14004 NE 74th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 14004 NE 74th St is pet friendly.
Does 14004 NE 74th St offer parking?
Yes, 14004 NE 74th St offers parking.
Does 14004 NE 74th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14004 NE 74th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14004 NE 74th St have a pool?
No, 14004 NE 74th St does not have a pool.
Does 14004 NE 74th St have accessible units?
No, 14004 NE 74th St does not have accessible units.
Does 14004 NE 74th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 14004 NE 74th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14004 NE 74th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 14004 NE 74th St does not have units with air conditioning.
