Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

12265 168th CT NE Available 05/16/20 Sycamore Park Home - Available to show on May 4th!



This home was built in 2013 and still feels new! This home has a great layout. The kitchen features marble countertops and has an open floor plan leading into both the dining and family rooms. The extra-large mudroom is off the kitchen and contains the washer and dryer. Upstairs features the master bedroom (with en-suite) and two additional bedrooms. There is also another full bathroom. The fourth bedroom and a 3/4 bathroom are above the garage and have a separate entrance (and only) from the outside. No smoking and pets on approval only.



First month's rent, security deposit (one months rent) and $200 admin fee.



Qualifications: 650 credit score, no evictions, no felonies against person or property in the last 5 years, good rental history (on-time payments and no violations) and $10,000 monthly incomes (first two applicants may combine income to meet the requirement, each additional applicant must qualify individually).



(RLNE2008729)