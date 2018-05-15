All apartments in Redmond
12265 168th CT NE
Last updated May 2 2020 at 11:44 AM

12265 168th CT NE

12265 168th Court Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

12265 168th Court Northeast, Redmond, WA 98052
North Redmond

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
12265 168th CT NE Available 05/16/20 Sycamore Park Home - Available to show on May 4th!

This home was built in 2013 and still feels new! This home has a great layout. The kitchen features marble countertops and has an open floor plan leading into both the dining and family rooms. The extra-large mudroom is off the kitchen and contains the washer and dryer. Upstairs features the master bedroom (with en-suite) and two additional bedrooms. There is also another full bathroom. The fourth bedroom and a 3/4 bathroom are above the garage and have a separate entrance (and only) from the outside. No smoking and pets on approval only.

First month's rent, security deposit (one months rent) and $200 admin fee.

To view this house and others, visit website:
www.rpmeclipse.com/houses-rent

Qualifications: 650 credit score, no evictions, no felonies against person or property in the last 5 years, good rental history (on-time payments and no violations) and $10,000 monthly incomes (first two applicants may combine income to meet the requirement, each additional applicant must qualify individually).

(RLNE2008729)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12265 168th CT NE have any available units?
12265 168th CT NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redmond, WA.
Is 12265 168th CT NE currently offering any rent specials?
12265 168th CT NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12265 168th CT NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 12265 168th CT NE is pet friendly.
Does 12265 168th CT NE offer parking?
Yes, 12265 168th CT NE offers parking.
Does 12265 168th CT NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12265 168th CT NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12265 168th CT NE have a pool?
No, 12265 168th CT NE does not have a pool.
Does 12265 168th CT NE have accessible units?
No, 12265 168th CT NE does not have accessible units.
Does 12265 168th CT NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 12265 168th CT NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12265 168th CT NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 12265 168th CT NE does not have units with air conditioning.

