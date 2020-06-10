10833 165th PL NE

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly garage walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Great House For Rent - Impeccable rental in Redmond. 3 bedroom, den & bonus room, 2 car garage, in highly-desired Redmond. Located in a cul-de-sac backing to greenbelt gives excellent privacy. Pristine interior w/hardwood floors, pantry, Family Rm w/tile-surround fireplace flanked w/built-in shelving, spacious Master suite walk-in closet w/built-in shelving. Flooded with natural light. Living room with cozy fireplace & office area with built-ins. Not a fully fenced yard.



Background/Credit Check Required. No smoking allowed.

Minimum credit score: 680 with no eviction and collection for every adult applicant

Minimum Income requirement: 3x more than the rent before tax.



Yard Maintenance and Utilities would-be tenant's responsibility. Security deposit equals a month of rent.



(RLNE4885005)