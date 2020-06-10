All apartments in Redmond
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:58 PM

10833 165th PL NE

10833 165th Place Northeast · (206) 393-2435
Location

10833 165th Place Northeast, Redmond, WA 98052
Education Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 10833 165th PL NE · Avail. now

$2,995

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1710 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Great House For Rent - Impeccable rental in Redmond. 3 bedroom, den & bonus room, 2 car garage, in highly-desired Redmond. Located in a cul-de-sac backing to greenbelt gives excellent privacy. Pristine interior w/hardwood floors, pantry, Family Rm w/tile-surround fireplace flanked w/built-in shelving, spacious Master suite walk-in closet w/built-in shelving. Flooded with natural light. Living room with cozy fireplace & office area with built-ins. Not a fully fenced yard.

Background/Credit Check Required. No smoking allowed.
Minimum credit score: 680 with no eviction and collection for every adult applicant
Minimum Income requirement: 3x more than the rent before tax.

Yard Maintenance and Utilities would-be tenant's responsibility. Security deposit equals a month of rent.

(RLNE4885005)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10833 165th PL NE have any available units?
10833 165th PL NE has a unit available for $2,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 10833 165th PL NE have?
Some of 10833 165th PL NE's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10833 165th PL NE currently offering any rent specials?
10833 165th PL NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10833 165th PL NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 10833 165th PL NE is pet friendly.
Does 10833 165th PL NE offer parking?
Yes, 10833 165th PL NE offers parking.
Does 10833 165th PL NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10833 165th PL NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10833 165th PL NE have a pool?
No, 10833 165th PL NE does not have a pool.
Does 10833 165th PL NE have accessible units?
No, 10833 165th PL NE does not have accessible units.
Does 10833 165th PL NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 10833 165th PL NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10833 165th PL NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 10833 165th PL NE does not have units with air conditioning.
