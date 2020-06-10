10833 165th PL NE

Amenities
Great House For Rent - Impeccable rental in Redmond. 3 bedroom, den & bonus room, 2 car garage, in highly-desired Redmond. Located in a cul-de-sac backing to greenbelt gives excellent privacy. Pristine interior w/hardwood floors, pantry, Family Rm w/tile-surround fireplace flanked w/built-in shelving, spacious Master suite walk-in closet w/built-in shelving. Flooded with natural light. Living room with cozy fireplace & office area with built-ins. Not a fully fenced yard.
Background/Credit Check Required. No smoking allowed.
Minimum credit score: 680 with no eviction and collection for every adult applicant
Minimum Income requirement: 3x more than the rent before tax.
Yard Maintenance and Utilities would-be tenant's responsibility. Security deposit equals a month of rent.
(RLNE4885005)