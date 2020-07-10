All apartments in Puyallup
913 5th Ave SW
Last updated August 24 2019 at 4:42 PM

913 5th Ave SW

913 5th Avenue Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

913 5th Avenue Southwest, Puyallup, WA 98371
Maplewood

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/0630af00a4 ---- One story house for rent in downtown Puyallup. Close to fairgrounds, restaurants, schools, parks, and shopping. Home includes a detached office with 3/4 bath. Fully fenced backyard with large extended patio and storage shed. Air conditioning. Home features entry, living room, dining room, kitchen, laundry room, two bedrooms, and one full bathroom. Month to month rental agreement with an initial twelve-month rent period. $10/mo of Tenant?s total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 90 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. Small pets allowed pet screening required, approved pets will incur a ?pet mitigation? fee (between $100 and $250) at move-in a monthly pet fee of $25-$50, max two pets. For more information or to set up a viewing please contact the leasing team at SJC Management Group today! Please note showings can be scheduled online at any time. After hours or weekend, showings must be scheduled and confirmed by our staff before the end of the business day. Our business hours are Monday-Friday 9 am to 5 pm. We are closed for all major holidays. If there is no showtime available that could be because the home is currently occupied, please request a time and our staff will coordinate a showtime with the current occupant.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 913 5th Ave SW have any available units?
913 5th Ave SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Puyallup, WA.
How much is rent in Puyallup, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Puyallup Rent Report.
What amenities does 913 5th Ave SW have?
Some of 913 5th Ave SW's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 913 5th Ave SW currently offering any rent specials?
913 5th Ave SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 913 5th Ave SW pet-friendly?
Yes, 913 5th Ave SW is pet friendly.
Does 913 5th Ave SW offer parking?
No, 913 5th Ave SW does not offer parking.
Does 913 5th Ave SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 913 5th Ave SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 913 5th Ave SW have a pool?
No, 913 5th Ave SW does not have a pool.
Does 913 5th Ave SW have accessible units?
No, 913 5th Ave SW does not have accessible units.
Does 913 5th Ave SW have units with dishwashers?
No, 913 5th Ave SW does not have units with dishwashers.

