723 4th St NW

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Welcome Home!

Located in Downtown Puyallup, this one bedroom one bath with a bonus room was recently updated and is approximately 975 sq. feet. Open concept floor plan, with real hardwoods!

Near freeways, Sounder and in The Puyallup School District.



Features: Washer and Dryer in home

MOVE IN Information: $40 per adult application fee, 1st month's rent, security deposit equal to a month's rent. All application fees are non-refundable. Monthly rent is $1250.00. A credit score of 600+ is required. Collections, excessive monthly debt service, or other credit issues may result in denial. We also require a background check. Verifiable current household monthly income exceeding 3 times monthly rent. No Pets.



Contact Tiffany at 253-722-3438 or Email sbmtproperties@gmail.com

* *Tiffany is a licensed Real Estate Agent in the state of Washington