All apartments in Puyallup
Find more places like 723 4th St NW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Puyallup, WA
/
723 4th St NW
Last updated June 5 2020 at 1:40 AM

723 4th St NW

723 4th Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Puyallup
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

723 4th Street Northwest, Puyallup, WA 98371

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Welcome Home!
Located in Downtown Puyallup, this one bedroom one bath with a bonus room was recently updated and is approximately 975 sq. feet. Open concept floor plan, with real hardwoods!
Near freeways, Sounder and in The Puyallup School District.

Features: Washer and Dryer in home
MOVE IN Information: $40 per adult application fee, 1st month's rent, security deposit equal to a month's rent. All application fees are non-refundable. Monthly rent is $1250.00. A credit score of 600+ is required. Collections, excessive monthly debt service, or other credit issues may result in denial. We also require a background check. Verifiable current household monthly income exceeding 3 times monthly rent. No Pets.

Contact Tiffany at 253-722-3438 or Email sbmtproperties@gmail.com
* *Tiffany is a licensed Real Estate Agent in the state of Washington

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 723 4th St NW have any available units?
723 4th St NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Puyallup, WA.
How much is rent in Puyallup, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Puyallup Rent Report.
What amenities does 723 4th St NW have?
Some of 723 4th St NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 723 4th St NW currently offering any rent specials?
723 4th St NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 723 4th St NW pet-friendly?
No, 723 4th St NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Puyallup.
Does 723 4th St NW offer parking?
No, 723 4th St NW does not offer parking.
Does 723 4th St NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 723 4th St NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 723 4th St NW have a pool?
No, 723 4th St NW does not have a pool.
Does 723 4th St NW have accessible units?
No, 723 4th St NW does not have accessible units.
Does 723 4th St NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 723 4th St NW has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sierra Sun
12415 172nd St E
Puyallup, WA 98374
Bradley Park
2323 7th St SE
Puyallup, WA 98373
Cambridge Apartments
737 7th St SE
Puyallup, WA 98372
Deer Creek
6115 111th St E
Puyallup, WA 98373
Hamptons
2519 S Meridian St
Puyallup, WA 98373
Riverside Park Apartments
3107 E Main
Puyallup, WA 98372
Glacier Run Apartments
12020 Sunrise Blvd
Puyallup, WA 98374
Brookstone at Edgewater
7513 177th St E
Puyallup, WA 98375

Similar Pages

Puyallup 1 BedroomsPuyallup 2 Bedrooms
Puyallup Apartments with ParkingPuyallup Dog Friendly Apartments
Puyallup Pet Friendly PlacesKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WAOlympia, WAMountlake Terrace, WA
Bremerton, WASilverdale, WABurien, WALacey, WADes Moines, WATukwila, WAMercer Island, WAParkland, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusUniversity of Washington-Tacoma Campus
Cascadia CollegeBellevue College
City University of Seattle