Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

602 7th Ave NW Available 02/15/19 - Cute updated Craftsman home in Puyallup. Desirable downtown location is close to train, bus and shopping. Sought after master bedroom on the main floor, beautiful hardwood floors through out. Built in shelving and a newer kitchen with granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Lots of storage as well as RV parking an double gated drive way.



Please no pets, no smoking no section 8.



(RLNE3102245)