Amenities
4415 24th St SE Available 08/01/19 Southhill home close to school shopping and JBLM - THIS HOME HAS AN APPLICATION APPROVED , WILL NOT REMOVE FROM MARKETING UNTIL 7/29/19
This neighborhood has a great master plan, large open areas for the kids to play in the park, sidewalks for the dogs, porch to porch design on the streets for that "old school" neighborhood vibe.
Newer 3 bedroom + loft, 2.5 bath low maintenance cottage home now available at The Villages at South Hill. Interior features include hardwood flooring on main floor, stainless steel appliances, kitchen island with open breakfast bar, beautiful alder cabinetry with glass panel accents, spacious dining area, oversize 2 car garage, oversize patio and cozy gas fireplace. Master suite includes a 5 piece master bath with garden tub and walk in closet.
Pets allowed with a non-refundable fee.
Listing Broker: Teri Haglund
Pet Fee: $800.00 per pet
Minimum Lease: 12 Months
School District: Puyallup
Subdivision/Area: Villages at South Hill
All tenants are required to obtain renters or liability insurance.
(RLNE4737534)