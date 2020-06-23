All apartments in Puyallup
Find more places like 4415 24th St SE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Puyallup, WA
/
4415 24th St SE
Last updated July 31 2019 at 9:25 AM

4415 24th St SE

4415 24th Street Southeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Puyallup
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4415 24th Street Southeast, Puyallup, WA 98374

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
4415 24th St SE Available 08/01/19 Southhill home close to school shopping and JBLM - THIS HOME HAS AN APPLICATION APPROVED , WILL NOT REMOVE FROM MARKETING UNTIL 7/29/19

This neighborhood has a great master plan, large open areas for the kids to play in the park, sidewalks for the dogs, porch to porch design on the streets for that "old school" neighborhood vibe.

Newer 3 bedroom + loft, 2.5 bath low maintenance cottage home now available at The Villages at South Hill. Interior features include hardwood flooring on main floor, stainless steel appliances, kitchen island with open breakfast bar, beautiful alder cabinetry with glass panel accents, spacious dining area, oversize 2 car garage, oversize patio and cozy gas fireplace. Master suite includes a 5 piece master bath with garden tub and walk in closet.

Pets allowed with a non-refundable fee.

Listing Broker: Teri Haglund

Pet Fee: $800.00 per pet
Minimum Lease: 12 Months
School District: Puyallup
Subdivision/Area: Villages at South Hill

All tenants are required to obtain renters or liability insurance.

(RLNE4737534)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4415 24th St SE have any available units?
4415 24th St SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Puyallup, WA.
How much is rent in Puyallup, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Puyallup Rent Report.
What amenities does 4415 24th St SE have?
Some of 4415 24th St SE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4415 24th St SE currently offering any rent specials?
4415 24th St SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4415 24th St SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 4415 24th St SE is pet friendly.
Does 4415 24th St SE offer parking?
Yes, 4415 24th St SE offers parking.
Does 4415 24th St SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4415 24th St SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4415 24th St SE have a pool?
No, 4415 24th St SE does not have a pool.
Does 4415 24th St SE have accessible units?
No, 4415 24th St SE does not have accessible units.
Does 4415 24th St SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 4415 24th St SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Find a Sublet
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sierra Sun
12415 172nd St E
Puyallup, WA 98374
Bradley Park
2323 7th St SE
Puyallup, WA 98373
Cambridge Apartments
737 7th St SE
Puyallup, WA 98372
Deer Creek
6115 111th St E
Puyallup, WA 98373
Hamptons
2519 S Meridian St
Puyallup, WA 98373
Riverside Park Apartments
3107 E Main
Puyallup, WA 98372
Chestnut Hills
209 21st Ave SW
Puyallup, WA 98371
Brookstone at Edgewater
7513 177th St E
Puyallup, WA 98375

Similar Pages

Puyallup 1 BedroomsPuyallup 2 Bedrooms
Puyallup Apartments with GaragePuyallup Dog Friendly Apartments
Puyallup Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WAOlympia, WAMountlake Terrace, WA
Bremerton, WASilverdale, WABurien, WALacey, WADes Moines, WATukwila, WAMercer Island, WAParkland, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusUniversity of Washington-Tacoma Campus
Cascadia CollegeBellevue College
City University of Seattle