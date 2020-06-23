Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

4415 24th St SE Available 08/01/19 Southhill home close to school shopping and JBLM - THIS HOME HAS AN APPLICATION APPROVED , WILL NOT REMOVE FROM MARKETING UNTIL 7/29/19



This neighborhood has a great master plan, large open areas for the kids to play in the park, sidewalks for the dogs, porch to porch design on the streets for that "old school" neighborhood vibe.



Newer 3 bedroom + loft, 2.5 bath low maintenance cottage home now available at The Villages at South Hill. Interior features include hardwood flooring on main floor, stainless steel appliances, kitchen island with open breakfast bar, beautiful alder cabinetry with glass panel accents, spacious dining area, oversize 2 car garage, oversize patio and cozy gas fireplace. Master suite includes a 5 piece master bath with garden tub and walk in closet.



Pets allowed with a non-refundable fee.



Listing Broker: Teri Haglund



Pet Fee: $800.00 per pet

Minimum Lease: 12 Months

School District: Puyallup

Subdivision/Area: Villages at South Hill



All tenants are required to obtain renters or liability insurance.



(RLNE4737534)