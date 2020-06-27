Rent Calculator
Home
/
Puyallup, WA
/
418 14th St SW
Last updated August 14 2019 at 7:35 AM
1 of 6
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
418 14th St SW
418 14th Street Southwest
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Puyallup
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
418 14th Street Southwest, Puyallup, WA 98371
Maplewood
Amenities
patio / balcony
parking
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Apt. part of Triplex, Private setting, nice fenced Patio, Covered parking stall
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 418 14th St SW have any available units?
418 14th St SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Puyallup, WA
.
How much is rent in Puyallup, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Puyallup Rent Report
.
Is 418 14th St SW currently offering any rent specials?
418 14th St SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 418 14th St SW pet-friendly?
No, 418 14th St SW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Puyallup
.
Does 418 14th St SW offer parking?
Yes, 418 14th St SW offers parking.
Does 418 14th St SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 418 14th St SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 418 14th St SW have a pool?
No, 418 14th St SW does not have a pool.
Does 418 14th St SW have accessible units?
No, 418 14th St SW does not have accessible units.
Does 418 14th St SW have units with dishwashers?
No, 418 14th St SW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 418 14th St SW have units with air conditioning?
No, 418 14th St SW does not have units with air conditioning.
