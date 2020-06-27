All apartments in Puyallup
Find more places like 418 14th St SW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Puyallup, WA
/
418 14th St SW
Last updated August 14 2019 at 7:35 AM

418 14th St SW

418 14th Street Southwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Puyallup
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

418 14th Street Southwest, Puyallup, WA 98371
Maplewood

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Apt. part of Triplex, Private setting, nice fenced Patio, Covered parking stall

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 418 14th St SW have any available units?
418 14th St SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Puyallup, WA.
How much is rent in Puyallup, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Puyallup Rent Report.
Is 418 14th St SW currently offering any rent specials?
418 14th St SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 418 14th St SW pet-friendly?
No, 418 14th St SW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Puyallup.
Does 418 14th St SW offer parking?
Yes, 418 14th St SW offers parking.
Does 418 14th St SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 418 14th St SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 418 14th St SW have a pool?
No, 418 14th St SW does not have a pool.
Does 418 14th St SW have accessible units?
No, 418 14th St SW does not have accessible units.
Does 418 14th St SW have units with dishwashers?
No, 418 14th St SW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 418 14th St SW have units with air conditioning?
No, 418 14th St SW does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bradley Park
2323 7th St SE
Puyallup, WA 98373
Cambridge Apartments
737 7th St SE
Puyallup, WA 98372
Deer Creek
6115 111th St E
Puyallup, WA 98373
Hamptons
2519 S Meridian St
Puyallup, WA 98373
Riverside Park Apartments
3107 E Main
Puyallup, WA 98372
Glacier Run Apartments
12020 Sunrise Blvd
Puyallup, WA 98374
Chestnut Hills
209 21st Ave SW
Puyallup, WA 98371
Brookstone at Edgewater
7513 177th St E
Puyallup, WA 98375

Similar Pages

Puyallup 1 BedroomsPuyallup 2 Bedrooms
Puyallup Apartments with GaragePuyallup Dog Friendly Apartments
Puyallup Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WAOlympia, WAMountlake Terrace, WA
Bremerton, WASilverdale, WABurien, WALacey, WADes Moines, WATukwila, WAMercer Island, WAParkland, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusUniversity of Washington-Tacoma Campus
Cascadia CollegeBellevue College
City University of Seattle