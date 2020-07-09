406 8th St NW.

Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly

Unit Amenities Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/d20f151069 ---- One story home for rent in Downtown Puyallup. Home features a living room, dining area, large kitchen with Island, two bedrooms and one bathroom. The home also includes a sun/laundry-room and a full basement. Month to month rental agreement with an initial twelve month rent period. Small pets allowed pet screening required, approved pets will incur a ?pet mitigation? fee (between $100 and $250) at move in a monthly pet fee of $25-$50, max two pets. For more information or to set up a viewing please contact the leasing team at SJC Management Group today Please note showings can be scheduled online at any time. After hours or weekend, showings must be scheduled and confirmed by our staff before the end of the business day. Our business hours are Monday-Friday from 9 am to 5 pm. We are closed for all major holidays. If there is no showtime available that could be because the home is currently occupied, please request a time and our staff will coordinate a showtime with the current occupant.