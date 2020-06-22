All apartments in Puyallup
2513 Chateau Drive
Last updated October 17 2019 at 9:41 PM

2513 Chateau Drive

2513 Chateau Drive · No Longer Available
Puyallup
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Garage
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Parking
Location

2513 Chateau Drive, Puyallup, WA 98373

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful,, private greenbelt Home! This open living concept with vaulted ceilings has 5 bedrooms, a large open game-room, first floor den/office and 3-car garage. The master is truly a suite with beautifully tiled 5-piece luxury bath and spacious walk-in closet. Peaceful with stunning greenbelt behind and just minutes from 512, shopping, library, city and community parks, and train! Don't miss this opportunity to make this home yours. Contact our leasing agent for more information! This home is professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply. ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2513 Chateau Drive have any available units?
2513 Chateau Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Puyallup, WA.
How much is rent in Puyallup, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Puyallup Rent Report.
What amenities does 2513 Chateau Drive have?
Some of 2513 Chateau Drive's amenities include pet friendly, 24hr maintenance, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2513 Chateau Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2513 Chateau Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2513 Chateau Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2513 Chateau Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2513 Chateau Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2513 Chateau Drive does offer parking.
Does 2513 Chateau Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2513 Chateau Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2513 Chateau Drive have a pool?
No, 2513 Chateau Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2513 Chateau Drive have accessible units?
No, 2513 Chateau Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2513 Chateau Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2513 Chateau Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
