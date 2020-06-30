2406-2408 26th Ave SE

Amenities
Puyallup Townhome - Spotless Puyallup Townhouse Duplex.
This lovely three bedroom 1.5 bath duplex has new carpet and paint and is ready for a great new tenant! Large open floor plan on the main floor, three bedrooms upstairs. This property has a great shady private back yard. Washer Dryer hook ups and single car garage.
Puyallup schools and walking distance to parks!
$1450/ month, (plus $100 w/s/g) base deposit is $2000
one pet will be considered with additional deposit. Breed, and age restrictions will apply.
Successful tenants will have:
verifiable income of at least $3600
excellent landlord references
no active or unpaid collections/judgements
We show by appointment only and require you to call to schedule:
253-303-3880
(RLNE5499433)