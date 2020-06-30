2406-2408 26th Ave SE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Puyallup Townhome - Spotless Puyallup Townhouse Duplex.



This lovely three bedroom 1.5 bath duplex has new carpet and paint and is ready for a great new tenant! Large open floor plan on the main floor, three bedrooms upstairs. This property has a great shady private back yard. Washer Dryer hook ups and single car garage.



Puyallup schools and walking distance to parks!



$1450/ month, (plus $100 w/s/g) base deposit is $2000

one pet will be considered with additional deposit. Breed, and age restrictions will apply.



Successful tenants will have:



verifiable income of at least $3600

excellent landlord references

no active or unpaid collections/judgements



We show by appointment only and require you to call to schedule:

253-303-3880



