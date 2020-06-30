All apartments in Puyallup
Last updated February 14 2020 at 2:49 PM

2406-2408 26th Ave SE

2406 26th Ave SE · No Longer Available
Location

2406 26th Ave SE, Puyallup, WA 98374

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Puyallup Townhome - Spotless Puyallup Townhouse Duplex.

This lovely three bedroom 1.5 bath duplex has new carpet and paint and is ready for a great new tenant! Large open floor plan on the main floor, three bedrooms upstairs. This property has a great shady private back yard. Washer Dryer hook ups and single car garage.

Puyallup schools and walking distance to parks!

$1450/ month, (plus $100 w/s/g) base deposit is $2000
one pet will be considered with additional deposit. Breed, and age restrictions will apply.

Successful tenants will have:

verifiable income of at least $3600
excellent landlord references
no active or unpaid collections/judgements

We show by appointment only and require you to call to schedule:
253-303-3880

(RLNE5499433)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2406-2408 26th Ave SE have any available units?
2406-2408 26th Ave SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Puyallup, WA.
How much is rent in Puyallup, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Puyallup Rent Report.
What amenities does 2406-2408 26th Ave SE have?
Some of 2406-2408 26th Ave SE's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2406-2408 26th Ave SE currently offering any rent specials?
2406-2408 26th Ave SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2406-2408 26th Ave SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 2406-2408 26th Ave SE is pet friendly.
Does 2406-2408 26th Ave SE offer parking?
Yes, 2406-2408 26th Ave SE offers parking.
Does 2406-2408 26th Ave SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2406-2408 26th Ave SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2406-2408 26th Ave SE have a pool?
No, 2406-2408 26th Ave SE does not have a pool.
Does 2406-2408 26th Ave SE have accessible units?
No, 2406-2408 26th Ave SE does not have accessible units.
Does 2406-2408 26th Ave SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2406-2408 26th Ave SE does not have units with dishwashers.

