2x2 1006 sqft upgraded with stainless steel kitchen appliances, wood vinyl floor, white cabinets, faux marble counter tops, carpet in bedrooms. This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 209 21st Avenue Southwest have any available units?
209 21st Avenue Southwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Puyallup, WA.
How much is rent in Puyallup, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Puyallup Rent Report.
What amenities does 209 21st Avenue Southwest have?
Some of 209 21st Avenue Southwest's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 209 21st Avenue Southwest currently offering any rent specials?
209 21st Avenue Southwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 209 21st Avenue Southwest pet-friendly?
Yes, 209 21st Avenue Southwest is pet friendly.
Does 209 21st Avenue Southwest offer parking?
No, 209 21st Avenue Southwest does not offer parking.
Does 209 21st Avenue Southwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 209 21st Avenue Southwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 209 21st Avenue Southwest have a pool?
No, 209 21st Avenue Southwest does not have a pool.
Does 209 21st Avenue Southwest have accessible units?
No, 209 21st Avenue Southwest does not have accessible units.
Does 209 21st Avenue Southwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 209 21st Avenue Southwest does not have units with dishwashers.
