1404 15th Street Northwest

Amenities
For more information and/or instructions for applying for this home, please visit our website at www.doublez.net.
Cute 2 Bedroom Home in Puyallup!! Ceramic Tile Floors!! Ceiling Fan!! Built in Cabinets!! Nice Woodwork!! Vaulted Ceiling!! Extra Storage!! Fenced in Backyard!
**POOR CREDIT MAY OR MAY NOT BE ACCEPTED!! DEPENDENT ON ALL VERIFIABLE RENTAL CRITERIA AS A WHOLE**
Utilities:
Electric: PSE
Water: Puyallup
Refuse: Murrey
Septic: $25 in addition to rent
Cable TV: Comcast
School District: Puallup
Heat: Elec. Wall
Pets: Negotiable and
are Subject to:
$250 Non-Refundable Pet Fee
$250 Non-Refundable Pet Pest Treatment Fee
$50 Utility Deposit
$250 Non-Refundable Carpet Cleaning Fee
$150 Non-Refundable Admin Fee
TOTAL MOVE IN $2775
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,150, Application Fee: $42, Security Deposit: $1,300, Available 2/11/20
Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.