1404 15th Street Northwest

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan extra storage Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Cute 2 Bedroom Home in Puyallup!! Ceramic Tile Floors!! Ceiling Fan!! Built in Cabinets!! Nice Woodwork!! Vaulted Ceiling!! Extra Storage!! Fenced in Backyard!



**POOR CREDIT MAY OR MAY NOT BE ACCEPTED!! DEPENDENT ON ALL VERIFIABLE RENTAL CRITERIA AS A WHOLE**



Utilities:

Electric: PSE

Water: Puyallup

Refuse: Murrey

Septic: $25 in addition to rent

Cable TV: Comcast

School District: Puallup

Heat: Elec. Wall



Pets: Negotiable and

are Subject to:

$250 Non-Refundable Pet Fee

$250 Non-Refundable Pet Pest Treatment Fee



$50 Utility Deposit

$250 Non-Refundable Carpet Cleaning Fee

$150 Non-Refundable Admin Fee



TOTAL MOVE IN $2775



