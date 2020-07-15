All apartments in Puyallup
Puyallup, WA
1310 12th Avenue North West
Last updated June 28 2019 at 4:45 PM

1310 12th Avenue North West

1310 12th Avenue Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1310 12th Avenue Northwest, Puyallup, WA 98371

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This wonderful Duplex unit has 1017 sq ft with 3 bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms. Centrally located for easy commuting and travel! Call or email our leasing team to schedule your showing today! Kitchen has a dishwasher and tons of storage space. Open floor plan allows you to be cooking and interacting with family and friends. All new beautiful flooring and paint throughout! Spacious bedrooms with walk -n closets! Master bedroom has it's own bathroom! Water and sewer included! The 1 car garage comes with cabinets and shelving for extra storage. Large, fully fenced back yard. Pets negotiable with approval and fee. First FULL month's rent, deposit (equal to one month's rent) and $300 processing fee due on move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1310 12th Avenue North West have any available units?
1310 12th Avenue North West doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Puyallup, WA.
How much is rent in Puyallup, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Puyallup Rent Report.
What amenities does 1310 12th Avenue North West have?
Some of 1310 12th Avenue North West's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1310 12th Avenue North West currently offering any rent specials?
1310 12th Avenue North West is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1310 12th Avenue North West pet-friendly?
Yes, 1310 12th Avenue North West is pet friendly.
Does 1310 12th Avenue North West offer parking?
Yes, 1310 12th Avenue North West offers parking.
Does 1310 12th Avenue North West have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1310 12th Avenue North West does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1310 12th Avenue North West have a pool?
No, 1310 12th Avenue North West does not have a pool.
Does 1310 12th Avenue North West have accessible units?
No, 1310 12th Avenue North West does not have accessible units.
Does 1310 12th Avenue North West have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1310 12th Avenue North West has units with dishwashers.
