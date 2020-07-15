1310 12th Avenue North West

Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly garage extra storage range oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This wonderful Duplex unit has 1017 sq ft with 3 bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms. Centrally located for easy commuting and travel! Call or email our leasing team to schedule your showing today! Kitchen has a dishwasher and tons of storage space. Open floor plan allows you to be cooking and interacting with family and friends. All new beautiful flooring and paint throughout! Spacious bedrooms with walk -n closets! Master bedroom has it's own bathroom! Water and sewer included! The 1 car garage comes with cabinets and shelving for extra storage. Large, fully fenced back yard. Pets negotiable with approval and fee. First FULL month's rent, deposit (equal to one month's rent) and $300 processing fee due on move in.