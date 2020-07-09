Rent Calculator
Home
/
Puyallup, WA
/
129 5th Ave NW - 8
Last updated June 6 2020 at 4:00 AM
1 of 7
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
129 5th Ave NW - 8
129 5th Ave NW
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Puyallup
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Garage
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Parking
Location
129 5th Ave NW, Puyallup, WA 98371
Amenities
in unit laundry
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Residence Features
Quartz counter tops
Expansive windows
Luxury water-resistant laminate flooring
Stainless steel appliances
In-unit Electrolux washer and dryer
LED lighting
Dedicated parking spot
Modern Luxury in Downtown Puyallup
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 129 5th Ave NW - 8 have any available units?
129 5th Ave NW - 8 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Puyallup, WA
.
How much is rent in Puyallup, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Puyallup Rent Report
.
Is 129 5th Ave NW - 8 currently offering any rent specials?
129 5th Ave NW - 8 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 129 5th Ave NW - 8 pet-friendly?
No, 129 5th Ave NW - 8 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Puyallup
.
Does 129 5th Ave NW - 8 offer parking?
Yes, 129 5th Ave NW - 8 offers parking.
Does 129 5th Ave NW - 8 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 129 5th Ave NW - 8 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 129 5th Ave NW - 8 have a pool?
No, 129 5th Ave NW - 8 does not have a pool.
Does 129 5th Ave NW - 8 have accessible units?
No, 129 5th Ave NW - 8 does not have accessible units.
Does 129 5th Ave NW - 8 have units with dishwashers?
No, 129 5th Ave NW - 8 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 129 5th Ave NW - 8 have units with air conditioning?
No, 129 5th Ave NW - 8 does not have units with air conditioning.
