Home
/
Puyallup, WA
/
1202 4th Ave SE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1202 4th Ave SE

1202 4th Avenue Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

1202 4th Avenue Southeast, Puyallup, WA 98372

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garage
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/21853dc0f6 ----
Downtown Puyallup single story Home with 1 Bedroom 1 Bath with stove, refrigerator plus detached garage and storage area.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1202 4th Ave SE have any available units?
1202 4th Ave SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Puyallup, WA.
How much is rent in Puyallup, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Puyallup Rent Report.
What amenities does 1202 4th Ave SE have?
Some of 1202 4th Ave SE's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1202 4th Ave SE currently offering any rent specials?
1202 4th Ave SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1202 4th Ave SE pet-friendly?
No, 1202 4th Ave SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Puyallup.
Does 1202 4th Ave SE offer parking?
Yes, 1202 4th Ave SE offers parking.
Does 1202 4th Ave SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1202 4th Ave SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1202 4th Ave SE have a pool?
No, 1202 4th Ave SE does not have a pool.
Does 1202 4th Ave SE have accessible units?
No, 1202 4th Ave SE does not have accessible units.
Does 1202 4th Ave SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1202 4th Ave SE does not have units with dishwashers.
