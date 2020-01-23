6401 151st Street NW

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Beautiful 3 Bedroom Rambler -

Beautiful 3 Bedroom Rambler

This 3 bedroom 2 bath rambler was built in 2008 and is almost 1,800 sq ft. The property features forced air electric heat, attached 2 car garage, partially fenced yard, sprinkler system, a back yard patio, and sits on an individual well. The inside has beautiful vaulted ceilings that showcase the dining room and modern kitchen with stainless steel appliances, tile flooring, wood cabinets and plenty of counter space. The house also includes double pane storm windows, a security system, skylights and the master bedroom is complete with a five piece bathroom. Location boasts quick access to HWY 16 and a 10 minute drive to Costco, Target and Albertsons!

Small Pet Negotiable (Under 25 lbs) No Smoking Property.

www.mcnallymanagement.com



6401 151st St NW

Gig Harbor, WA 98332



Rent: $2,000.00/ month

Deposit: $1,900.00

Tenant screening fee: $50.00/adult

12 month lease



Available Now

Call for appointment

McNally Management

(253)858-7368



(RLNE5414108)