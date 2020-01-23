All apartments in Purdy
6401 151st Street NW
Last updated January 23 2020 at 12:27 PM

6401 151st Street NW

6401 151st Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

6401 151st Street Northwest, Purdy, WA 98332

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Beautiful 3 Bedroom Rambler -
Beautiful 3 Bedroom Rambler
This 3 bedroom 2 bath rambler was built in 2008 and is almost 1,800 sq ft. The property features forced air electric heat, attached 2 car garage, partially fenced yard, sprinkler system, a back yard patio, and sits on an individual well. The inside has beautiful vaulted ceilings that showcase the dining room and modern kitchen with stainless steel appliances, tile flooring, wood cabinets and plenty of counter space. The house also includes double pane storm windows, a security system, skylights and the master bedroom is complete with a five piece bathroom. Location boasts quick access to HWY 16 and a 10 minute drive to Costco, Target and Albertsons!
Small Pet Negotiable (Under 25 lbs) No Smoking Property.
www.mcnallymanagement.com

6401 151st St NW
Gig Harbor, WA 98332

Rent: $2,000.00/ month
Deposit: $1,900.00
Tenant screening fee: $50.00/adult
12 month lease

Available Now
Call for appointment
McNally Management
(253)858-7368

(RLNE5414108)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6401 151st Street NW have any available units?
6401 151st Street NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Purdy, WA.
What amenities does 6401 151st Street NW have?
Some of 6401 151st Street NW's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6401 151st Street NW currently offering any rent specials?
6401 151st Street NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6401 151st Street NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 6401 151st Street NW is pet friendly.
Does 6401 151st Street NW offer parking?
Yes, 6401 151st Street NW offers parking.
Does 6401 151st Street NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6401 151st Street NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6401 151st Street NW have a pool?
No, 6401 151st Street NW does not have a pool.
Does 6401 151st Street NW have accessible units?
No, 6401 151st Street NW does not have accessible units.
Does 6401 151st Street NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 6401 151st Street NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6401 151st Street NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 6401 151st Street NW does not have units with air conditioning.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

King County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Apartments Near Colleges

