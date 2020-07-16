All apartments in Pullman
2355 Northwest Ridgeline Drive - 1
Last updated July 15 2020 at 11:23 PM

2355 Northwest Ridgeline Drive - 1

2355 Northwest Ridge Line Drive · (509) 869-2374
Location

2355 Northwest Ridge Line Drive, Pullman, WA 99163

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$400

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2023 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
Great for students and roommates! 5 bedrooms available for rent $400 - $550 (varying sizes), 3 baths, spacious community kitchen, living and dining rooms. Close to WSU and bus lines. Gas fireplace, air conditioning, 2-car garage plus large fenced backyard. Water, sewer, garbage, internet included. No smoking. No pets. $50 application fee. Annual lease required, taking applications for 2020-2021 school year now. Come check out this beautiful space!
Great for students and roommates! 2 bedrooms available for rent $300 and $550 (varying sizes), 3 baths, spacious community kitchen, living and dining rooms. Close to WSU and bus lines. Gas fireplace, air conditioning, 2-car garage plus large fenced backyard. Water, sewer, garbage, internet included. No smoking. No pets. $50 application fee. Annual lease required, taking applications for 2020-2021 school year now. Come check out this beautiful space!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2355 Northwest Ridgeline Drive - 1 have any available units?
2355 Northwest Ridgeline Drive - 1 has a unit available for $400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2355 Northwest Ridgeline Drive - 1 have?
Some of 2355 Northwest Ridgeline Drive - 1's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2355 Northwest Ridgeline Drive - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
2355 Northwest Ridgeline Drive - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2355 Northwest Ridgeline Drive - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 2355 Northwest Ridgeline Drive - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pullman.
Does 2355 Northwest Ridgeline Drive - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 2355 Northwest Ridgeline Drive - 1 offers parking.
Does 2355 Northwest Ridgeline Drive - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2355 Northwest Ridgeline Drive - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2355 Northwest Ridgeline Drive - 1 have a pool?
No, 2355 Northwest Ridgeline Drive - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 2355 Northwest Ridgeline Drive - 1 have accessible units?
No, 2355 Northwest Ridgeline Drive - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 2355 Northwest Ridgeline Drive - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2355 Northwest Ridgeline Drive - 1 has units with dishwashers.
Does 2355 Northwest Ridgeline Drive - 1 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2355 Northwest Ridgeline Drive - 1 has units with air conditioning.
