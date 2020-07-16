2355 Northwest Ridgeline Drive - 1

Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher garage air conditioning fireplace some paid utils

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage internet access

Great for students and roommates! 5 bedrooms available for rent $400 - $550 (varying sizes), 3 baths, spacious community kitchen, living and dining rooms. Close to WSU and bus lines. Gas fireplace, air conditioning, 2-car garage plus large fenced backyard. Water, sewer, garbage, internet included. No smoking. No pets. $50 application fee. Annual lease required, taking applications for 2020-2021 school year now. Come check out this beautiful space!

Great for students and roommates! 2 bedrooms available for rent $300 and $550 (varying sizes), 3 baths, spacious community kitchen, living and dining rooms. Close to WSU and bus lines. Gas fireplace, air conditioning, 2-car garage plus large fenced backyard. Water, sewer, garbage, internet included. No smoking. No pets. $50 application fee. Annual lease required, taking applications for 2020-2021 school year now. Come check out this beautiful space!