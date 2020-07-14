Arendal Apartments

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors patio / balcony range walk in closets w/d hookup stainless steel oven refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse community garden dog park 24hr gym parking playground bbq/grill garage new construction package receiving coffee bar courtyard fire pit internet access

Embrace the charm of the Kitsap Peninsula at Arendal on Viking. Arendal is ideally located alongside the Olympic Mountains just 49 miles north of Tacoma and a quick ferry ride away from Seattle. Our 1, 2, and 3-bedroom apartments for rent in Poulsbo, Washington are located near Hwy 3 so you can easily commute to work or drive to the Olympic Mountains. Set on beautifully landscaped grounds, our brand new community offers a range of amenities including a p-patch community garden, dog rinse station, fitness center and community center perfect for Seahawks games or birthday parties. Your PNW lifestyle awaits at Arendal on Viking.