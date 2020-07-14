Arendal Apartments

Amenities
Embrace the charm of the Kitsap Peninsula at Arendal on Viking. Arendal is ideally located alongside the Olympic Mountains just 49 miles north of Tacoma and a quick ferry ride away from Seattle. Our 1, 2, and 3-bedroom apartments for rent in Poulsbo, Washington are located near Hwy 3 so you can easily commute to work or drive to the Olympic Mountains. Set on beautifully landscaped grounds, our brand new community offers a range of amenities including a p-patch community garden, dog rinse station, fitness center and community center perfect for Seahawks games or birthday parties. Your PNW lifestyle awaits at Arendal on Viking.