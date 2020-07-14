All apartments in Poulsbo
Arendal Apartments
Arendal Apartments

21110 Viking Way Northwest · (360) 347-2210
Location

21110 Viking Way Northwest, Poulsbo, WA 98370

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 04314 · Avail. now

$1,825

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 954 sqft

Unit 03308 · Avail. now

$1,830

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1040 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Arendal Apartments.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
new construction
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
community garden
dog park
24hr gym
parking
playground
bbq/grill
garage
new construction
package receiving
coffee bar
courtyard
fire pit
internet access
Embrace the charm of the Kitsap Peninsula at Arendal on Viking. Arendal is ideally located alongside the Olympic Mountains just 49 miles north of Tacoma and a quick ferry ride away from Seattle. Our 1, 2, and 3-bedroom apartments for rent in Poulsbo, Washington are located near Hwy 3 so you can easily commute to work or drive to the Olympic Mountains. Set on beautifully landscaped grounds, our brand new community offers a range of amenities including a p-patch community garden, dog rinse station, fitness center and community center perfect for Seahawks games or birthday parties. Your PNW lifestyle awaits at Arendal on Viking.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $250
Deposit: $800-$1200
Move-in Fees: Admin fee-$120
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $120
fee: $75
limit: 2
rent: $15
restrictions: Weight limit - 20lbs
Parking Details: 1 space provided per tenant.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Arendal Apartments have any available units?
Arendal Apartments has 2 units available starting at $1,825 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Arendal Apartments have?
Some of Arendal Apartments's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Arendal Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Arendal Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Arendal Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Arendal Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Arendal Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Arendal Apartments offers parking.
Does Arendal Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Arendal Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Arendal Apartments have a pool?
No, Arendal Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Arendal Apartments have accessible units?
No, Arendal Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Arendal Apartments have units with dishwashers?
No, Arendal Apartments does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Arendal Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Arendal Apartments has units with air conditioning.
