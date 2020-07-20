Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garage bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

514 NW Stendahl Court Available 05/01/20 4 Bedroom Home in Stendahl Ridge! - 4 bedroom, 2-1/2 bath, 2292 sq.ft. home in Poulsbo's Stendahl Ridge! Downstairs features great room concept with open living, dining & kitchen with wood floors. Kitchen with center island. Huge 5 piece master bath with soaking tub. Laundry room with washer/dryer. Covered front porch. Fully fenced backyard with storage shed. 2-car garage. Yard care provided. Available May 1. Tenant liability insurance required. Applications available at www.windermereforrent.com

Bobbi Alger

360-265-1781

Bobbi@Windermere.com



(RLNE4799460)