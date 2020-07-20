All apartments in Poulsbo
Find more places like 514 NW Stendahl Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Poulsbo, WA
/
514 NW Stendahl Court
Last updated April 9 2020 at 11:58 AM

514 NW Stendahl Court

514 Northwest Stendahl Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Poulsbo
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

514 Northwest Stendahl Court, Poulsbo, WA 98370

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
514 NW Stendahl Court Available 05/01/20 4 Bedroom Home in Stendahl Ridge! - 4 bedroom, 2-1/2 bath, 2292 sq.ft. home in Poulsbo's Stendahl Ridge! Downstairs features great room concept with open living, dining & kitchen with wood floors. Kitchen with center island. Huge 5 piece master bath with soaking tub. Laundry room with washer/dryer. Covered front porch. Fully fenced backyard with storage shed. 2-car garage. Yard care provided. Available May 1. Tenant liability insurance required. Applications available at www.windermereforrent.com
Bobbi Alger
360-265-1781
Bobbi@Windermere.com

(RLNE4799460)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 514 NW Stendahl Court have any available units?
514 NW Stendahl Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Poulsbo, WA.
What amenities does 514 NW Stendahl Court have?
Some of 514 NW Stendahl Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 514 NW Stendahl Court currently offering any rent specials?
514 NW Stendahl Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 514 NW Stendahl Court pet-friendly?
No, 514 NW Stendahl Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Poulsbo.
Does 514 NW Stendahl Court offer parking?
Yes, 514 NW Stendahl Court offers parking.
Does 514 NW Stendahl Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 514 NW Stendahl Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 514 NW Stendahl Court have a pool?
No, 514 NW Stendahl Court does not have a pool.
Does 514 NW Stendahl Court have accessible units?
No, 514 NW Stendahl Court does not have accessible units.
Does 514 NW Stendahl Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 514 NW Stendahl Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 514 NW Stendahl Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 514 NW Stendahl Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Arendal Apartments
21110 Viking Way Northwest
Poulsbo, WA 98370

Similar Pages

Poulsbo 2 BedroomsPoulsbo Apartments with Balconies
Poulsbo Apartments with GymsPoulsbo Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Poulsbo Pet Friendly PlacesKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WABothell, WAAuburn, WA
Lakewood, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WAArlington, WAMonroe, WABothell West, WABryn Mawr-Skyway, WAMartha Lake, WAGig Harbor, WA
Milton, WALakeland North, WAPort Orchard, WAEdgewood, WADuPont, WAParkwood, WAPacific, WANormandy Park, WANavy Yard City, WASpanaway, WAKlahanie, WAMill Creek East, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College