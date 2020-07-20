2235 NE Ridgewood St

Amenities

Located in desirable Ridgewood, this updated split-level is close to Central Market & downtown Poulsbo. Updated fixtures & finishes throughout. Includes stainless steel appliances & hardwood floors in living rm, dining area & kitchen. Fireplaces in family rm & living rm. Master bedroom w/updated en-suite bath/ Newer kitchen cabinets, quartz countertops. Neutral paint colors, washer/dryer incl. Grassy yard. Newer windows & roof. NO pets, NO smoking. Gardener paid. Community Tennis Court.