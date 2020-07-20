All apartments in Poulsbo
2235 NE Ridgewood St

2235 Northeast Ridgewood Street · No Longer Available
Location

2235 Northeast Ridgewood Street, Poulsbo, WA 98370

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
tennis court
Located in desirable Ridgewood, this updated split-level is close to Central Market & downtown Poulsbo. Updated fixtures & finishes throughout. Includes stainless steel appliances & hardwood floors in living rm, dining area & kitchen. Fireplaces in family rm & living rm. Master bedroom w/updated en-suite bath/ Newer kitchen cabinets, quartz countertops. Neutral paint colors, washer/dryer incl. Grassy yard. Newer windows & roof. NO pets, NO smoking. Gardener paid. Community Tennis Court.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2235 NE Ridgewood St have any available units?
2235 NE Ridgewood St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Poulsbo, WA.
What amenities does 2235 NE Ridgewood St have?
Some of 2235 NE Ridgewood St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2235 NE Ridgewood St currently offering any rent specials?
2235 NE Ridgewood St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2235 NE Ridgewood St pet-friendly?
No, 2235 NE Ridgewood St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Poulsbo.
Does 2235 NE Ridgewood St offer parking?
No, 2235 NE Ridgewood St does not offer parking.
Does 2235 NE Ridgewood St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2235 NE Ridgewood St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2235 NE Ridgewood St have a pool?
No, 2235 NE Ridgewood St does not have a pool.
Does 2235 NE Ridgewood St have accessible units?
No, 2235 NE Ridgewood St does not have accessible units.
Does 2235 NE Ridgewood St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2235 NE Ridgewood St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2235 NE Ridgewood St have units with air conditioning?
No, 2235 NE Ridgewood St does not have units with air conditioning.
