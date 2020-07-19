All apartments in Poulsbo
Find more places like 21171 Nordby Drive NW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Poulsbo, WA
/
21171 Nordby Drive NW
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

21171 Nordby Drive NW

21171 Nordby Drive Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Poulsbo
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

21171 Nordby Drive Northwest, Poulsbo, WA 98370

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-

(RLNE4684609)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21171 Nordby Drive NW have any available units?
21171 Nordby Drive NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Poulsbo, WA.
Is 21171 Nordby Drive NW currently offering any rent specials?
21171 Nordby Drive NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21171 Nordby Drive NW pet-friendly?
No, 21171 Nordby Drive NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Poulsbo.
Does 21171 Nordby Drive NW offer parking?
No, 21171 Nordby Drive NW does not offer parking.
Does 21171 Nordby Drive NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21171 Nordby Drive NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21171 Nordby Drive NW have a pool?
No, 21171 Nordby Drive NW does not have a pool.
Does 21171 Nordby Drive NW have accessible units?
No, 21171 Nordby Drive NW does not have accessible units.
Does 21171 Nordby Drive NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 21171 Nordby Drive NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 21171 Nordby Drive NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 21171 Nordby Drive NW does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Arendal Apartments
21110 Viking Way Northwest
Poulsbo, WA 98370

Similar Pages

Poulsbo 2 BedroomsPoulsbo Apartments with Balconies
Poulsbo Apartments with GymsPoulsbo Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Poulsbo Pet Friendly PlacesKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WABothell, WAAuburn, WA
Lakewood, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WAArlington, WAMonroe, WABothell West, WABryn Mawr-Skyway, WAMartha Lake, WAGig Harbor, WA
Milton, WALakeland North, WAPort Orchard, WAEdgewood, WADuPont, WAParkwood, WAPacific, WANormandy Park, WANavy Yard City, WASpanaway, WAKlahanie, WAMill Creek East, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College