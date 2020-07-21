All apartments in Poulsbo
19487 Willet Lane NE
19487 Willet Lane NE

19487 Willet Ln NE · No Longer Available
Location

19487 Willet Ln NE, Poulsbo, WA 98370

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
19487 Willet Lane NE Available 08/01/19 Poulsbo Place Townhome - Newer town home in the Poulsbo Place development in Poulsbo. This beautiful home consists of 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms with a 2 car garage and a deck above garage to sit and enjoy the quite of downtown Poulsbo. This townhouse style unit comes with a beautiful view of Poulsbo and peek-a-boo view of water. Home is heated with a ductless forced air system, open style kitchen newer appliances, deck off living room and much more. Pets negotiable

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19487 Willet Lane NE have any available units?
19487 Willet Lane NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Poulsbo, WA.
Is 19487 Willet Lane NE currently offering any rent specials?
19487 Willet Lane NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19487 Willet Lane NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 19487 Willet Lane NE is pet friendly.
Does 19487 Willet Lane NE offer parking?
Yes, 19487 Willet Lane NE offers parking.
Does 19487 Willet Lane NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19487 Willet Lane NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19487 Willet Lane NE have a pool?
No, 19487 Willet Lane NE does not have a pool.
Does 19487 Willet Lane NE have accessible units?
No, 19487 Willet Lane NE does not have accessible units.
Does 19487 Willet Lane NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 19487 Willet Lane NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 19487 Willet Lane NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 19487 Willet Lane NE does not have units with air conditioning.
