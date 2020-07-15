Atlas Apartments

Parking Details: Other: $50/month. Garage, Covered and Surface parking available. There is $50 for covered parking fee and $125 for garage. Please call us regarding our Parking Policy. Surface lot. Garage, Covered and Surface parking available. There is $50 for covered parking fee and $125 for garage. Please call us regarding our Parking Policy. Open Surface Lot, Assigned Carport: $50/month, Detached Garage: $125/month.