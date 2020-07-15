All apartments in Port Orchard
Find more places like Atlas Apartments.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Port Orchard, WA
/
Atlas Apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:35 AM

Atlas Apartments

1800 Sidney Ave · (360) 233-2244
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
One left 3 bedroom reduced price $1720.00!
Browse Similar Places
Port Orchard
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1800 Sidney Ave, Port Orchard, WA 98366

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 0103-309 · Avail. Aug 8

$1,225

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 669 sqft

Unit 0102-105 · Avail. Aug 8

$1,225

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 669 sqft

Unit WAIT · Avail. now

$1,325

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 669 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0110-340 · Avail. Aug 14

$1,450

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 963 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 0109-336 · Avail. Aug 15

$1,810

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1069 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Atlas Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
w/d hookup
extra storage
microwave
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
basketball court
business center
clubhouse
concierge
gym
parking
playground
pool
racquetball court
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
internet access
package receiving
carport
"Just Right" Living™ in Washington State never looked so good! Atlas Apartments offers the very best of the Pacific Northwest in a three-story, garden-style community. With ferry access to Seattle, luxury amenities, and the majestic Olympic Mountains framing the horizon, the life you've always dreamed of is now within reach!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45 Per Applicant
Deposit: Based on Credit
Move-in Fees: $350 Admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $250 per pet
limit: 2
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds, 35 lbs weight limit per pet
Dogs
rent: $50 per dog
Cats
rent: $35 per cat
Parking Details: Other: $50/month. Garage, Covered and Surface parking available. There is $50 for covered parking fee and $125 for garage. Please call us regarding our Parking Policy. Surface lot. Garage, Covered and Surface parking available. There is $50 for covered parking fee and $125 for garage. Please call us regarding our Parking Policy. Open Surface Lot, Assigned Carport: $50/month, Detached Garage: $125/month.
Storage Details: Patio/Balcony Storage closet, Storage Locker: $15/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Atlas Apartments have any available units?
Atlas Apartments has 5 units available starting at $1,225 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Atlas Apartments have?
Some of Atlas Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Atlas Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Atlas Apartments is offering the following rent specials: One left 3 bedroom reduced price $1720.00!
Is Atlas Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Atlas Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Atlas Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Atlas Apartments offers parking.
Does Atlas Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Atlas Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Atlas Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Atlas Apartments has a pool.
Does Atlas Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, Atlas Apartments has accessible units.
Does Atlas Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Atlas Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does Atlas Apartments have units with air conditioning?
No, Atlas Apartments does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for Atlas Apartments?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Clubhouse at Port Orchard
1920 Southeast Larch Lane
Port Orchard, WA 98366

Similar Pages

Port Orchard 1 BedroomsPort Orchard 2 Bedrooms
Port Orchard Apartments with BalconyPort Orchard Apartments with Gym
Port Orchard Pet Friendly PlacesKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WA
Bothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WAPoulsbo, WABonney Lake, WABothell West, WABryn Mawr-Skyway, WAMartha Lake, WAGig Harbor, WA
Milton, WALakeland North, WAEdgewood, WADuPont, WAParkwood, WAPacific, WASteilacoom, WAWhite Center, WAWollochet, WAMill Creek East, WACovington, WALake Stickney, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity