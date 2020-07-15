Atlas Apartments

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45 Per Applicant
Deposit: Based on Credit
Move-in Fees: $350 Admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $250 per pet
limit: 2
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds, 35 lbs weight limit per pet
Parking Details: Other: $50/month. Garage, Covered and Surface parking available. There is $50 for covered parking fee and $125 for garage. Please call us regarding our Parking Policy. Surface lot. Garage, Covered and Surface parking available. There is $50 for covered parking fee and $125 for garage. Please call us regarding our Parking Policy. Open Surface Lot, Assigned Carport: $50/month, Detached Garage: $125/month.
Storage Details: Patio/Balcony Storage closet, Storage Locker: $15/month