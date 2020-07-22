521 Taylor St

Amenities

Unique 1 bedroom with territorial view in great Central Port Orchard location - Rare opportunity to rent this large 1 bedroom home with lots of privacy at the end of Taylor Street. This house is a must see! Nicely laid out kitchen with vaulted ceiling and stainless appliances. Large, open living room, dining area with picture windows looking out towards a peek a boo view of the water. Functioning wood burning stove to stay extra cozy in the evenings. Full size bathroom with lots of counter space. Bedroom has walk in closet and its own personal area that houses a large jetted tub. Downstairs there are 2 bonus rooms and lots of storage. XL 1 car garage, landscaped exterior with carport area. Tenant is responsible for all utilities and yard care. House is on Septic. No smoking, No pets. Please call or email for more info. (IP & KM)



To qualify each individual applicant over the age of 18, unless you are married, must generate a monthly income of 3x the monthly rental amount, have good credit, and good rental history.



Reid Property Management does not accept Comprehensive reusable credit reports.



No Pets Allowed



