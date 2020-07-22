All apartments in Port Orchard
521 Taylor St
Last updated March 11 2020 at 11:31 AM

521 Taylor St

521 Taylor Street · No Longer Available
Location

521 Taylor Street, Port Orchard, WA 98366

Amenities

Unique 1 bedroom with territorial view in great Central Port Orchard location - Rare opportunity to rent this large 1 bedroom home with lots of privacy at the end of Taylor Street. This house is a must see! Nicely laid out kitchen with vaulted ceiling and stainless appliances. Large, open living room, dining area with picture windows looking out towards a peek a boo view of the water. Functioning wood burning stove to stay extra cozy in the evenings. Full size bathroom with lots of counter space. Bedroom has walk in closet and its own personal area that houses a large jetted tub. Downstairs there are 2 bonus rooms and lots of storage. XL 1 car garage, landscaped exterior with carport area. Tenant is responsible for all utilities and yard care. House is on Septic. No smoking, No pets. Please call or email for more info. (IP & KM)

To qualify each individual applicant over the age of 18, unless you are married, must generate a monthly income of 3x the monthly rental amount, have good credit, and good rental history.

Reid Property Management does not accept Comprehensive reusable credit reports.

No Pets Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 521 Taylor St have any available units?
521 Taylor St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Port Orchard, WA.
What amenities does 521 Taylor St have?
Some of 521 Taylor St's amenities include garage, stainless steel, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 521 Taylor St currently offering any rent specials?
521 Taylor St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 521 Taylor St pet-friendly?
No, 521 Taylor St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Port Orchard.
Does 521 Taylor St offer parking?
Yes, 521 Taylor St offers parking.
Does 521 Taylor St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 521 Taylor St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 521 Taylor St have a pool?
No, 521 Taylor St does not have a pool.
Does 521 Taylor St have accessible units?
No, 521 Taylor St does not have accessible units.
Does 521 Taylor St have units with dishwashers?
No, 521 Taylor St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 521 Taylor St have units with air conditioning?
No, 521 Taylor St does not have units with air conditioning.
