All apartments in Port Orchard
Find more places like 4222 Andasio Loop SE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Port Orchard, WA
/
4222 Andasio Loop SE
Last updated July 6 2020 at 10:42 PM

4222 Andasio Loop SE

4222 Andasio Loop SE · (888) 659-9596 ext. 2035793
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Port Orchard
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4222 Andasio Loop SE, Port Orchard, WA 98366

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,500

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2105 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
playground
garage
This brand-new home is located at the new Andasio Village in Port Orchard. You will be the first to live at this designer home! Home greets you with a covered front porch and an airy 2-story vaulted entry with natural light and open concept. The home comes fully equipped with new stainless-steel appliances, upgraded gourmet kitchen center island with quartz countertops. A large separate pantry and a chef’s gas range, with double wall oven and microwave. A definite foodies dream! On the main floor you will also find a spacious great room with cozy gas log fireplace, a sophisticated dining room and guest bathroom. The glass sliding door gives you a pretty view and access to your private fenced backyard. Upstairs, enjoy a convenient laundry room, main bath and additional 2 bedrooms. Elegant master suite with spacious bathroom featuring double sinks and walk in closet. This home includes natural gas heat, Central AC and a 50-gallon water heater with efficiency tank! Double car garage with remote entry, driveway parking and fenced backyard round out the home. Andasio Village has a large playground and extra parking spaces for guest. This community is located minutes away from Highway-16 for easy commutes to all local bases and shopping. Small pets considered with completed pet screening, owner approval and additional security deposit.

Pickett Property Management does not accept comprehensive reusable reports.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4222 Andasio Loop SE have any available units?
4222 Andasio Loop SE has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4222 Andasio Loop SE have?
Some of 4222 Andasio Loop SE's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4222 Andasio Loop SE currently offering any rent specials?
4222 Andasio Loop SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4222 Andasio Loop SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 4222 Andasio Loop SE is pet friendly.
Does 4222 Andasio Loop SE offer parking?
Yes, 4222 Andasio Loop SE offers parking.
Does 4222 Andasio Loop SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4222 Andasio Loop SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4222 Andasio Loop SE have a pool?
No, 4222 Andasio Loop SE does not have a pool.
Does 4222 Andasio Loop SE have accessible units?
No, 4222 Andasio Loop SE does not have accessible units.
Does 4222 Andasio Loop SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 4222 Andasio Loop SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4222 Andasio Loop SE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4222 Andasio Loop SE has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 4222 Andasio Loop SE?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Atlas Apartments
1800 Sidney Ave
Port Orchard, WA 98366
Clubhouse at Port Orchard
1920 Southeast Larch Lane
Port Orchard, WA 98366

Similar Pages

Port Orchard 1 BedroomsPort Orchard 2 Bedrooms
Port Orchard Apartments with BalconiesPort Orchard Apartments with Gyms
Port Orchard Pet Friendly PlacesKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WABothell, WAAuburn, WA
Lakewood, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WAEdgewood, WADuPont, WAParkwood, WAPacific, WANormandy Park, WANavy Yard City, WA
Spanaway, WAMill Creek East, WAPicnic Point, WAFairwood, WAArtondale, WAFrederickson, WAWhite Center, WASilver Firs, WAEastmont, WAMaplewood, WAWauna, WACottage Lake, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity