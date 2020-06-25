All apartments in Port Orchard
Last updated July 7 2020 at 7:41 PM

3010 Huntington Street

3010 Huntington Street · No Longer Available
Location

3010 Huntington Street, Port Orchard, WA 98366

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This charming 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home is a must see! Close to shopping centers, schools and the Annapolis Foot Ferry to Bremerton for an easy commute to PSNS. Beautiful kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Open concept living on the main level featuring gorgeous hardwood flooring. Large master bedroom with walk-in closet and private full bath featuring double sinks. Laundry room is conveniently located upstairs with hookups. New carpet & paint! 2 car garage with remote entry. HOA landscaping provided in front yard, fenced backyard with small patio. This is a no pet home.

Pickett Property Management does not accept comprehensive reusable reports.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,850, Application Fee: $42, Security Deposit: $1,775, Available 7/6/20

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3010 Huntington Street have any available units?
3010 Huntington Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Port Orchard, WA.
What amenities does 3010 Huntington Street have?
Some of 3010 Huntington Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3010 Huntington Street currently offering any rent specials?
3010 Huntington Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3010 Huntington Street pet-friendly?
No, 3010 Huntington Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Port Orchard.
Does 3010 Huntington Street offer parking?
Yes, 3010 Huntington Street offers parking.
Does 3010 Huntington Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3010 Huntington Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3010 Huntington Street have a pool?
No, 3010 Huntington Street does not have a pool.
Does 3010 Huntington Street have accessible units?
No, 3010 Huntington Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3010 Huntington Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3010 Huntington Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3010 Huntington Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 3010 Huntington Street does not have units with air conditioning.

