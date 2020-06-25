3010 Huntington Street

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

This charming 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home is a must see! Close to shopping centers, schools and the Annapolis Foot Ferry to Bremerton for an easy commute to PSNS. Beautiful kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Open concept living on the main level featuring gorgeous hardwood flooring. Large master bedroom with walk-in closet and private full bath featuring double sinks. Laundry room is conveniently located upstairs with hookups. New carpet & paint! 2 car garage with remote entry. HOA landscaping provided in front yard, fenced backyard with small patio. This is a no pet home.



Pickett Property Management does not accept comprehensive reusable reports.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,850, Application Fee: $42, Security Deposit: $1,775, Available 7/6/20



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

Contact us to schedule a showing.