All apartments in Port Orchard
Find more places like 1330 Pottery Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Port Orchard, WA
/
1330 Pottery Avenue
Last updated March 6 2020 at 4:03 PM

1330 Pottery Avenue

1330 Pottery Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Port Orchard
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gyms
See all
1 Bedroom Apartments
See all

Location

1330 Pottery Avenue, Port Orchard, WA 98366

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Large Home in SKSD - This 2,600+ Square foot home is minutes to Hwy 16, a short commute to bases and ferry terminal featuring 4 bedrooms, 3 baths and several beautiful, upgraded finishes. The upper level boasts the entire master suite with sitting area, an office nook and full bathroom.
On the main floor is the living area with wood fireplace, kitchen with eating space, 2 bedrooms and a full bathroom.
The finished, lower level, with separate entrance, has a bonus room, laundry room, another bedroom and full bathroom. Fully fenced backyard. 1000+ sq ft shop in back.
Tenant must carry liability insurance. No smoking/no vaping. Pets are negotiable with owner approval and additional deposit. Tenant pays all utilities.
Application process is online at windermereforrent.com-must view prior to applying.
Dawn Clay 360-271-1895

(RLNE3537568)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1330 Pottery Avenue have any available units?
1330 Pottery Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Port Orchard, WA.
What amenities does 1330 Pottery Avenue have?
Some of 1330 Pottery Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1330 Pottery Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1330 Pottery Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1330 Pottery Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1330 Pottery Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1330 Pottery Avenue offer parking?
No, 1330 Pottery Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1330 Pottery Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1330 Pottery Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1330 Pottery Avenue have a pool?
No, 1330 Pottery Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1330 Pottery Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1330 Pottery Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1330 Pottery Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1330 Pottery Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1330 Pottery Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1330 Pottery Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How to Move Cross Country
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Clubhouse at Port Orchard
1920 Southeast Larch Lane
Port Orchard, WA 98366
Atlas Apartments
1800 Sidney Ave
Port Orchard, WA 98366

Similar Pages

Port Orchard 1 Bedroom ApartmentsPort Orchard 2 Bedroom Apartments
Port Orchard Apartments with BalconiesPort Orchard Apartments with Gyms
Port Orchard Pet Friendly ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WABothell, WAAuburn, WA
Lakewood, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WAEdgewood, WADuPont, WAParkwood, WAPacific, WANormandy Park, WANavy Yard City, WA
Spanaway, WAMill Creek East, WAPicnic Point, WAFairwood, WAArtondale, WAFrederickson, WAWhite Center, WASilver Firs, WAEastmont, WAMaplewood, WAWauna, WACottage Lake, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College