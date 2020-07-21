1330 Pottery Avenue

Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

Large Home in SKSD - This 2,600+ Square foot home is minutes to Hwy 16, a short commute to bases and ferry terminal featuring 4 bedrooms, 3 baths and several beautiful, upgraded finishes. The upper level boasts the entire master suite with sitting area, an office nook and full bathroom.

On the main floor is the living area with wood fireplace, kitchen with eating space, 2 bedrooms and a full bathroom.

The finished, lower level, with separate entrance, has a bonus room, laundry room, another bedroom and full bathroom. Fully fenced backyard. 1000+ sq ft shop in back.

Tenant must carry liability insurance. No smoking/no vaping. Pets are negotiable with owner approval and additional deposit. Tenant pays all utilities.

Application process is online at windermereforrent.com-must view prior to applying.

Dawn Clay 360-271-1895



(RLNE3537568)