Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony stainless steel fireplace

2 Bedroom with a WATER VIEW! - Don't miss out on this gorgeous water view of Sinclair Inlet! This 2 bedroom on the hill will have you never wanting to leave your view from the deck! Grassy yard, deck and patio all with the same gorgeous view of the water. Inside you'll find a family room with a cozy fireplace, kitchen with stainless steel appliances, two spacious bedrooms and 2 full baths! Basement downstairs with laundry hookups! Don't miss out on this incredible view as it will go quickly! Call Paramount Property Management at 360-874-0500 for more info and to schedule a showing!



*Paramount will not accept comprehensive reusable tenant screening reports.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5743461)