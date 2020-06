Amenities

on-site laundry parking

Unit Amenities Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

ACT FAST, RARE VACANCY!!!



1 bed/1 bath corner unit available in Port Angeles, tucked away in a respectable quiet community. Enjoy our on-site laundry facility and covered parking. Pets are welcome on a case by case basis. Do not miss out and apply at www.stabilityproperties.com