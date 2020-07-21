Rent Calculator
All apartments in Pierce County
Find more places like 9614 362nd Street East.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Pierce County, WA
/
9614 362nd Street East
Last updated July 16 2019 at 9:51 AM
1 of 8
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
9614 362nd Street East
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
9614 362nd Street East, Pierce County, WA 98328
Amenities
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
Country living, Large 3 bedroom 2 bath duplex Near Northwest Trek - Eatonville school district, near Clear Lake and Northwest Trek. New carpeting, fresh paint. Large front and back yard.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE3804266)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9614 362nd Street East have any available units?
9614 362nd Street East doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Pierce County, WA
.
Is 9614 362nd Street East currently offering any rent specials?
9614 362nd Street East is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9614 362nd Street East pet-friendly?
No, 9614 362nd Street East is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Pierce County
.
Does 9614 362nd Street East offer parking?
No, 9614 362nd Street East does not offer parking.
Does 9614 362nd Street East have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9614 362nd Street East does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9614 362nd Street East have a pool?
No, 9614 362nd Street East does not have a pool.
Does 9614 362nd Street East have accessible units?
No, 9614 362nd Street East does not have accessible units.
Does 9614 362nd Street East have units with dishwashers?
No, 9614 362nd Street East does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9614 362nd Street East have units with air conditioning?
No, 9614 362nd Street East does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
