Pierce County, WA
31519 94th Ave E
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:50 AM

31519 94th Ave E

31519 94th Avenue East · No Longer Available
Location

31519 94th Avenue East, Pierce County, WA 98328

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
This home offers space and privacy. North side of Eatonville, 3 bedroom, 2 bath, detached Barn/Shop, enjoy the tranquilly on this 4.9 acres of property Easy commute to JBLM and Fredrickson Industry area

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 31519 94th Ave E have any available units?
31519 94th Ave E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pierce County, WA.
Is 31519 94th Ave E currently offering any rent specials?
31519 94th Ave E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 31519 94th Ave E pet-friendly?
No, 31519 94th Ave E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pierce County.
Does 31519 94th Ave E offer parking?
No, 31519 94th Ave E does not offer parking.
Does 31519 94th Ave E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 31519 94th Ave E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 31519 94th Ave E have a pool?
No, 31519 94th Ave E does not have a pool.
Does 31519 94th Ave E have accessible units?
No, 31519 94th Ave E does not have accessible units.
Does 31519 94th Ave E have units with dishwashers?
No, 31519 94th Ave E does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 31519 94th Ave E have units with air conditioning?
No, 31519 94th Ave E does not have units with air conditioning.
