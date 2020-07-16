13165 176th Ave E

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage internet access

Rent to Own this spacious and cozy home on a Corner Lot with one of the largest lots within the elevated forestland of Tehalehs new development Community! Gorgeous exterior with extra white trim and within walking distance to Tehaleh Heights Elementary. Upgrades selected include extra plush carpet, tiled floors, Double Wall Oven, Kohler extra deep apron kitchen sink, white cabinets, stone flooring in Master Bathroom shower, and a closet den which can be used as a walk-in pantry. Comes with Stainless Steel Wide Refrigerator and GE Washer and Dryer front load set. Installed garbage disposal and automatic Wi-fi enabled Garage Door opener, with professionally painted garage interior. Spacious Backyard backing up to Forest Trees. Covered Patio has a gas fireplace.



For Deserving Buyers with a Good Down Payment.



24 Hour Information Line: 360-216-0867 x802



(RLNE5651849)