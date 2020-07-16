All apartments in Pierce County
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:01 PM

13165 176th Ave E

13165 176th Avenue East · (360) 216-0867
Location

13165 176th Avenue East, Pierce County, WA 98391

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 beds, 3 baths, $2500 · Avail. now

$2,500

5 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
internet access
Rent to Own this spacious and cozy home on a Corner Lot with one of the largest lots within the elevated forestland of Tehalehs new development Community! Gorgeous exterior with extra white trim and within walking distance to Tehaleh Heights Elementary. Upgrades selected include extra plush carpet, tiled floors, Double Wall Oven, Kohler extra deep apron kitchen sink, white cabinets, stone flooring in Master Bathroom shower, and a closet den which can be used as a walk-in pantry. Comes with Stainless Steel Wide Refrigerator and GE Washer and Dryer front load set. Installed garbage disposal and automatic Wi-fi enabled Garage Door opener, with professionally painted garage interior. Spacious Backyard backing up to Forest Trees. Covered Patio has a gas fireplace.

For Deserving Buyers with a Good Down Payment.

24 Hour Information Line: 360-216-0867 x802

(RLNE5651849)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13165 176th Ave E have any available units?
13165 176th Ave E has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 13165 176th Ave E have?
Some of 13165 176th Ave E's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13165 176th Ave E currently offering any rent specials?
13165 176th Ave E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13165 176th Ave E pet-friendly?
Yes, 13165 176th Ave E is pet friendly.
Does 13165 176th Ave E offer parking?
Yes, 13165 176th Ave E offers parking.
Does 13165 176th Ave E have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13165 176th Ave E offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13165 176th Ave E have a pool?
No, 13165 176th Ave E does not have a pool.
Does 13165 176th Ave E have accessible units?
No, 13165 176th Ave E does not have accessible units.
Does 13165 176th Ave E have units with dishwashers?
No, 13165 176th Ave E does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13165 176th Ave E have units with air conditioning?
No, 13165 176th Ave E does not have units with air conditioning.
