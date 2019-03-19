4406 Shelby Road

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Great Singale Family House for Rent - Beautiful 4 Bed/2.5 bath home with hardwood flooring in entry. The inviting living room w/ great light. Main floor features a double-sided gas fireplace. Newly remodeled kitchen with Stainless appliances. Fully fenced back yard with deck and patio area perfect for entertaining. Upstairs huge master bedroom w/ 5 piece bathroom & walk in closet. 3 additional bedrooms. upper level laundry hook ups. Close to Ash Way Park & Ride Alderwood Mall & I-5!



(RLNE4601152)