All apartments in Picnic Point
Find more places like 4406 Shelby Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Picnic Point, WA
/
4406 Shelby Road
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4406 Shelby Road

4406 Shelby Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Picnic Point
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

4406 Shelby Road, Picnic Point, WA 98087
Shelby

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Great Singale Family House for Rent - Beautiful 4 Bed/2.5 bath home with hardwood flooring in entry. The inviting living room w/ great light. Main floor features a double-sided gas fireplace. Newly remodeled kitchen with Stainless appliances. Fully fenced back yard with deck and patio area perfect for entertaining. Upstairs huge master bedroom w/ 5 piece bathroom & walk in closet. 3 additional bedrooms. upper level laundry hook ups. Close to Ash Way Park & Ride Alderwood Mall & I-5!

(RLNE4601152)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4406 Shelby Road have any available units?
4406 Shelby Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Picnic Point, WA.
What amenities does 4406 Shelby Road have?
Some of 4406 Shelby Road's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4406 Shelby Road currently offering any rent specials?
4406 Shelby Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4406 Shelby Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 4406 Shelby Road is pet friendly.
Does 4406 Shelby Road offer parking?
No, 4406 Shelby Road does not offer parking.
Does 4406 Shelby Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4406 Shelby Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4406 Shelby Road have a pool?
No, 4406 Shelby Road does not have a pool.
Does 4406 Shelby Road have accessible units?
No, 4406 Shelby Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4406 Shelby Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 4406 Shelby Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4406 Shelby Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 4406 Shelby Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Picnic Point 1 BedroomsPicnic Point 2 Bedrooms
Picnic Point 3 BedroomsPicnic Point Apartments with Balconies
Picnic Point Apartments with Hardwood FloorsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WA
Bothell, WAAuburn, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WABremerton, WAMountlake Terrace, WAFairwood, WAArtondale, WA
White Center, WAOak Harbor, WASilver Firs, WALake Stevens, WAMount Vernon, WAAnacortes, WAEastmont, WAMaplewood, WAWauna, WACottage Lake, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeSkagit Valley College
University of Washington-Seattle CampusUniversity of Washington-Tacoma Campus
Cascadia College