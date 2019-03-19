Great Singale Family House for Rent - Beautiful 4 Bed/2.5 bath home with hardwood flooring in entry. The inviting living room w/ great light. Main floor features a double-sided gas fireplace. Newly remodeled kitchen with Stainless appliances. Fully fenced back yard with deck and patio area perfect for entertaining. Upstairs huge master bedroom w/ 5 piece bathroom & walk in closet. 3 additional bedrooms. upper level laundry hook ups. Close to Ash Way Park & Ride Alderwood Mall & I-5!
(RLNE4601152)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4406 Shelby Road have any available units?
4406 Shelby Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Picnic Point, WA.
What amenities does 4406 Shelby Road have?
Some of 4406 Shelby Road's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4406 Shelby Road currently offering any rent specials?
4406 Shelby Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4406 Shelby Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 4406 Shelby Road is pet friendly.
Does 4406 Shelby Road offer parking?
No, 4406 Shelby Road does not offer parking.
Does 4406 Shelby Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4406 Shelby Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4406 Shelby Road have a pool?
No, 4406 Shelby Road does not have a pool.
Does 4406 Shelby Road have accessible units?
No, 4406 Shelby Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4406 Shelby Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 4406 Shelby Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4406 Shelby Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 4406 Shelby Road does not have units with air conditioning.