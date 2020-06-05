All apartments in Picnic Point
Find more places like 3920 146th Place Southwest - B.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Picnic Point, WA
/
3920 146th Place Southwest - B
Last updated June 5 2020 at 11:00 AM

3920 146th Place Southwest - B

3920 146th Place Southwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Picnic Point
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3920 146th Place Southwest, Picnic Point, WA 98087
Shelby

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
all utils included
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
This North Lynnwood home provides sweet country charm on a street of well maintained homes and in a quiet residential neighborhood. Available 6/1, it is convenient, quick access to SR 525/Hwy 99 & I-5. Just the best choice for the commuter wishing for a desirable home return at each day's end.

Three bedrooms with nice large closets; 1.5 baths; enter to the current trend of an expansive open floor plan with living and dining area, kitchen, gathering/entertainment food bar. Kitchen appliances: range/refrigerator/ microwave/dishwasher; laundry with washer and dryer. Bright and flexible use sunroom w/skylight, large windows open to garden view. Slider opens out to large covered patio onto landscaped yard. What a neat yard with vegetable / flower frames, fruit trees large lawn for sports and recreation. A large, dry storage shed and additional tool area shed. Garden tools with mower included in rental.

Lease Term 1 year; Rental Rate $1925/mo. Security Deposit equal to rent. Tenant portal provided for convenient rent payments. All utilities paid by tenant, (W/S/G $95/mo) . Pet may be accepted with references and pet deposit. An invisible pet fence is installed in entire yard perimeter. Online application available at www.tctpm.com. Contact property manager to view. This is a No Smoking Property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3920 146th Place Southwest - B have any available units?
3920 146th Place Southwest - B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Picnic Point, WA.
What amenities does 3920 146th Place Southwest - B have?
Some of 3920 146th Place Southwest - B's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3920 146th Place Southwest - B currently offering any rent specials?
3920 146th Place Southwest - B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3920 146th Place Southwest - B pet-friendly?
Yes, 3920 146th Place Southwest - B is pet friendly.
Does 3920 146th Place Southwest - B offer parking?
No, 3920 146th Place Southwest - B does not offer parking.
Does 3920 146th Place Southwest - B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3920 146th Place Southwest - B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3920 146th Place Southwest - B have a pool?
No, 3920 146th Place Southwest - B does not have a pool.
Does 3920 146th Place Southwest - B have accessible units?
No, 3920 146th Place Southwest - B does not have accessible units.
Does 3920 146th Place Southwest - B have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3920 146th Place Southwest - B has units with dishwashers.
Does 3920 146th Place Southwest - B have units with air conditioning?
No, 3920 146th Place Southwest - B does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Picnic Point 1 BedroomsPicnic Point 3 Bedrooms
Picnic Point Apartments with Hardwood FloorsPicnic Point Apartments with Parking
Picnic Point Dog Friendly ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WA
Federal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WA
Edmonds, WASammamish, WAMountlake Terrace, WABremerton, WALake Stevens, WAAlderwood Manor, WAWauna, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College