3920 146th Place Southwest - B

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly all utils included walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

This North Lynnwood home provides sweet country charm on a street of well maintained homes and in a quiet residential neighborhood. Available 6/1, it is convenient, quick access to SR 525/Hwy 99 & I-5. Just the best choice for the commuter wishing for a desirable home return at each day's end.



Three bedrooms with nice large closets; 1.5 baths; enter to the current trend of an expansive open floor plan with living and dining area, kitchen, gathering/entertainment food bar. Kitchen appliances: range/refrigerator/ microwave/dishwasher; laundry with washer and dryer. Bright and flexible use sunroom w/skylight, large windows open to garden view. Slider opens out to large covered patio onto landscaped yard. What a neat yard with vegetable / flower frames, fruit trees large lawn for sports and recreation. A large, dry storage shed and additional tool area shed. Garden tools with mower included in rental.



Lease Term 1 year; Rental Rate $1925/mo. Security Deposit equal to rent. Tenant portal provided for convenient rent payments. All utilities paid by tenant, (W/S/G $95/mo) . Pet may be accepted with references and pet deposit. An invisible pet fence is installed in entire yard perimeter. Online application available at www.tctpm.com. Contact property manager to view. This is a No Smoking Property.