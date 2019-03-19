14317 48th Plaza W

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities bbq/grill garage pet friendly

Don't miss out on this hot deal, call Tony @ Renters Warehouse today for a tour at 425.208.1455. 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath in sought-after Mukilteo School District. Updated, spacious and functional home feature quartz countertop kitchen and stainless steel appliances. Mukillteo School District - Serene Lake Elementary, Olympic View Middle, Kamiak High. New sink &amp; back splash, stainless steel appliances. Upstairs includes the master bedroom ensuite with vaulted ceiling, 3 more bedrooms &amp; the laundry. Bamboo flooring &amp; white trim on main level. Spacious 2-car garage. A welcoming backyard with patio for BBQ/entertaining. Nearby shopping &amp; easy commuting access to I-405 &amp;I-5. Rent: $2490/month, Deposit and Applicant (screened for credit, criminal, and background check), Renters Insurance Required. Income Requirement: 3X household gross monthly income Pets on a case-by-case basis, Pet Rent $25, Deposit: $300.00/pet. Please contact via Call\Txt Tony 425-208-1455 to schedule a viewing.