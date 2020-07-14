All apartments in Pasco
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:19 AM

The Broadmoor Apartments

10305 Chapel Hill Blvd · (408) 831-6799
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

10305 Chapel Hill Blvd, Pasco, WA 99301

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit BUILDING N-N2075 · Avail. now

$1,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1085 sqft

Unit BUILDING E-E3026 · Avail. Aug 31

$1,250

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1097 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit BUILDING K-K3055 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,400

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1255 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Broadmoor Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
garage
parking
pool
gym
on-site laundry
pet friendly
bbq/grill
business center
clubhouse
game room
hot tub
internet access
media room
playground
Welcome to Highlander Apartments. Where you'll find affordable community living in a beautiful quiet secluded atmosphere, with friendly management and staff.
Located in a superb Central Kennewick location. You'll find commuting to work, school and shopping fast and easy.
Highlander is a bright and inviting community. We have what you've been looking for. Seeing is believing, so please visit us soon.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Deposit: Based on Credit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: 2
rent: $15 per pet
Dogs
fee: $345
Cats
fee: $300
Parking Details: Unassigned Covered Parking: $25, Detached Garage: $65.
Storage Details: Balcony Storage Closet
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Broadmoor Apartments have any available units?
The Broadmoor Apartments has 3 units available starting at $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does The Broadmoor Apartments have?
Some of The Broadmoor Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Broadmoor Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
The Broadmoor Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Broadmoor Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, The Broadmoor Apartments is pet friendly.
Does The Broadmoor Apartments offer parking?
Yes, The Broadmoor Apartments offers parking.
Does The Broadmoor Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Broadmoor Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Broadmoor Apartments have a pool?
Yes, The Broadmoor Apartments has a pool.
Does The Broadmoor Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, The Broadmoor Apartments has accessible units.
Does The Broadmoor Apartments have units with dishwashers?
No, The Broadmoor Apartments does not have units with dishwashers.
Does The Broadmoor Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, The Broadmoor Apartments has units with air conditioning.
