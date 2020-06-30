All apartments in Parkwood
Last updated February 13 2020 at 12:33 PM

1356 Russell Ave SE

1356 Russell Avenue Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

1356 Russell Avenue Southeast, Parkwood, WA 98366

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Affordable One Bedroom - Looking to downsize? Look no further than 1356 Russell Ave. in Port Orchard. Comes with a one car garage attached. Call us at KPM today for a showing!

(RLNE5507319)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1356 Russell Ave SE have any available units?
1356 Russell Ave SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Parkwood, WA.
Is 1356 Russell Ave SE currently offering any rent specials?
1356 Russell Ave SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1356 Russell Ave SE pet-friendly?
No, 1356 Russell Ave SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Parkwood.
Does 1356 Russell Ave SE offer parking?
Yes, 1356 Russell Ave SE offers parking.
Does 1356 Russell Ave SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1356 Russell Ave SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1356 Russell Ave SE have a pool?
No, 1356 Russell Ave SE does not have a pool.
Does 1356 Russell Ave SE have accessible units?
No, 1356 Russell Ave SE does not have accessible units.
Does 1356 Russell Ave SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1356 Russell Ave SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1356 Russell Ave SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1356 Russell Ave SE does not have units with air conditioning.

