Alta Apartments
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:16 AM

Alta Apartments

2220 97th St S · (253) 212-9588
Location

2220 97th St S, Parkland, WA 98444
Northeast Lakewood

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

Studio

Unit --E-56X · Avail. Sep 8

$995

Studio · 1 Bath · 500 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit --L-207 · Avail. Aug 8

$1,150

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 988 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit --R-246 · Avail. now

$1,365

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1150 sqft

Unit --V-295 · Avail. Aug 8

$1,365

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1150 sqft

Unit --X-355 · Avail. Aug 8

$1,365

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1150 sqft

See 8+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Alta Apartments.

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
24hr maintenance
garage
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
refrigerator
Property Amenities
garage
parking
24hr maintenance
Alta Apartments is a large family friendly community located in Tacoma, WA. Located a few short minutes from I-5 and highway 512, Alta Apartments is the best of both worlds offering residents a quiet home but keeping you connected to Tacoma hot spots including the Tacoma Mall, Regal Cinemas, shopping entertainment and more.

Alta Apartments is also an excellent living option for students and those involved in the military, Alta Apartments is a short drive from Clover Park Technical College and JBLM.

Offering spacious 1, 2 and 3-bedroom homes Alta Apartments offers homes that feature secured building access, carpeted flooring, dishwashers, disposals, refrigerators, large private balconies and full size in-unit washer and dyers. Community amenities includes optional personal garages, extra storage, 24 hour maintenance, central mail location and on-site management staff.

Don’t miss out on these lovely homes! Call to schedule a tour with our on-site management or apply online today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Alta Apartments have any available units?
Alta Apartments has 13 units available starting at $995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Alta Apartments have?
Some of Alta Apartments's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Alta Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Alta Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Alta Apartments pet-friendly?
No, Alta Apartments is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Parkland.
Does Alta Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Alta Apartments offers parking.
Does Alta Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Alta Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Alta Apartments have a pool?
No, Alta Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Alta Apartments have accessible units?
No, Alta Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Alta Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Alta Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does Alta Apartments have units with air conditioning?
No, Alta Apartments does not have units with air conditioning.
