Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony garbage disposal refrigerator Property Amenities garage parking 24hr maintenance

Alta Apartments is a large family friendly community located in Tacoma, WA. Located a few short minutes from I-5 and highway 512, Alta Apartments is the best of both worlds offering residents a quiet home but keeping you connected to Tacoma hot spots including the Tacoma Mall, Regal Cinemas, shopping entertainment and more.



Alta Apartments is also an excellent living option for students and those involved in the military, Alta Apartments is a short drive from Clover Park Technical College and JBLM.



Offering spacious 1, 2 and 3-bedroom homes Alta Apartments offers homes that feature secured building access, carpeted flooring, dishwashers, disposals, refrigerators, large private balconies and full size in-unit washer and dyers. Community amenities includes optional personal garages, extra storage, 24 hour maintenance, central mail location and on-site management staff.



Don’t miss out on these lovely homes! Call to schedule a tour with our on-site management or apply online today!