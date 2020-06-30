All apartments in Parkland
Last updated January 16 2020 at 10:19 PM

754 102nd Street South

754 102nd Street South · No Longer Available
Location

754 102nd Street South, Parkland, WA 98444

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
For more information and/or instructions for applying for this home, please visit our website at www.doublez.net

Newly Remolded 2 Bed, 1 Bath duplex lower unit in a converted home!!! Kitchen has all new appliances and laminate flooring. Shared back yard W/ covered patio.
**LOWER UNIT ONLY PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB UPPER UNIT TENANTS!!!**
*Lower unit tenant must get a PO Box or work something out with upper tenant*

**POOR CREDIT MAY OR MAY NOT BE ACCEPTED!! DEPENDENT ON ALL VERIFIABLE RENTAL CRITERIA AS A WHOLE**

Utilities:
Electric: TPU Split between units
Gas: PSE
Water: TPU Split between units
Refuse: Murrys
Sewer: $52 in addition to rent

$50 a month in addition to rent for yard care

$150 Non-Refundable Admin Fee

Pets Negotiable Subject to:
$250 Non-refundable Pet fee
$250 Non-refundable Pest treatment fee

TOTAL MOVE IN $2602

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,000, Application Fee: $42, Security Deposit: $1,500, Available 10/7/19

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 754 102nd Street South have any available units?
754 102nd Street South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Parkland, WA.
Is 754 102nd Street South currently offering any rent specials?
754 102nd Street South is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 754 102nd Street South pet-friendly?
Yes, 754 102nd Street South is pet friendly.
Does 754 102nd Street South offer parking?
No, 754 102nd Street South does not offer parking.
Does 754 102nd Street South have units with washers and dryers?
No, 754 102nd Street South does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 754 102nd Street South have a pool?
No, 754 102nd Street South does not have a pool.
Does 754 102nd Street South have accessible units?
No, 754 102nd Street South does not have accessible units.
Does 754 102nd Street South have units with dishwashers?
No, 754 102nd Street South does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 754 102nd Street South have units with air conditioning?
No, 754 102nd Street South does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
