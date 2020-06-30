754 102nd Street South

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Newly Remolded 2 Bed, 1 Bath duplex lower unit in a converted home!!! Kitchen has all new appliances and laminate flooring. Shared back yard W/ covered patio.

**LOWER UNIT ONLY PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB UPPER UNIT TENANTS!!!**

*Lower unit tenant must get a PO Box or work something out with upper tenant*



**POOR CREDIT MAY OR MAY NOT BE ACCEPTED!! DEPENDENT ON ALL VERIFIABLE RENTAL CRITERIA AS A WHOLE**



Utilities:

Electric: TPU Split between units

Gas: PSE

Water: TPU Split between units

Refuse: Murrys

Sewer: $52 in addition to rent



$50 a month in addition to rent for yard care



$150 Non-Refundable Admin Fee



Pets Negotiable Subject to:

$250 Non-refundable Pet fee

$250 Non-refundable Pest treatment fee



TOTAL MOVE IN $2602



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,000, Application Fee: $42, Security Deposit: $1,500, Available 10/7/19



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

