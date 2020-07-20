720 114th Street E

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace Property Amenities parking garage

3 bedroom 2.5 bath in quiet gated community - This lovely 3 bedroom 2.5 bath features open concept layout with gas fireplace! Large master bedroom with on suite bath and 2 additional good size bedrooms and loft area upstairs. Enjoy attached garage, fenced back yard, and forced air gas furnace. No Pet Property.



Rental qualifications:

600 credit score all applicants

3x rent monthly household income

2 years good rental history (No evictions)



#3040



Todd@havenrent.com



No Pets Allowed



