720 114th Street E

Amenities
3 bedroom 2.5 bath in quiet gated community - This lovely 3 bedroom 2.5 bath features open concept layout with gas fireplace! Large master bedroom with on suite bath and 2 additional good size bedrooms and loft area upstairs. Enjoy attached garage, fenced back yard, and forced air gas furnace. No Pet Property.
Rental qualifications:
600 credit score all applicants
3x rent monthly household income
2 years good rental history (No evictions)
#3040
Todd@havenrent.com
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4860812)