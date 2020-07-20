All apartments in Parkland
720 114th Street E
Last updated May 16 2019 at 9:46 AM

720 114th Street E

720 114th Street East · No Longer Available
Location

720 114th Street East, Parkland, WA 98445
Parkland

Amenities

garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3 bedroom 2.5 bath in quiet gated community - This lovely 3 bedroom 2.5 bath features open concept layout with gas fireplace! Large master bedroom with on suite bath and 2 additional good size bedrooms and loft area upstairs. Enjoy attached garage, fenced back yard, and forced air gas furnace. No Pet Property.

Rental qualifications:
600 credit score all applicants
3x rent monthly household income
2 years good rental history (No evictions)

#3040

Todd@havenrent.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4860812)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

