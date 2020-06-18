508-512 114th St S 508

Amenities

2/1 Duplex; W/D; fenced yard; near freeway and PLU - Property Id: 253295



Freshly renovated duplex 2 blocks away from Pacific Ave, minutes away from freeway, and almost walking distance to PLU.



New flooring

Fresh paint

Washer and dryer included in unit

Yard and large deck

New toilet

New vanity

New lighting

New tub/shower

New stove/range

Stainless steel appliances

Lots of daylight



Outside storage unit included as well.



Last month's rent due at signing, however, can be broken up into 3 monthly payments to lower move-in costs.



Pets may be allowed on a case-by-case basis. REFUNDABLE pet deposit of $250 and pet rent $25/mo.



Tenant pays utilities.



Please contact before submitting application.

