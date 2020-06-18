All apartments in Parkland
Last updated April 12 2020 at 5:30 AM

508-512 114th St S 508

508 114th Street South · (253) 459-4645
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

508 114th Street South, Parkland, WA 98444
Parkland

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 508 · Avail. now

$1,295

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
extra storage
range
Unit Amenities
extra storage
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
2/1 Duplex; W/D; fenced yard; near freeway and PLU - Property Id: 253295

Freshly renovated duplex 2 blocks away from Pacific Ave, minutes away from freeway, and almost walking distance to PLU.

New flooring
Fresh paint
Washer and dryer included in unit
Yard and large deck
New toilet
New vanity
New lighting
New tub/shower
New stove/range
Stainless steel appliances
Lots of daylight

Outside storage unit included as well.

Last month's rent due at signing, however, can be broken up into 3 monthly payments to lower move-in costs.

Pets may be allowed on a case-by-case basis. REFUNDABLE pet deposit of $250 and pet rent $25/mo.

Tenant pays utilities.

Please contact before submitting application.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/253295
Property Id 253295

(RLNE5673495)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 508-512 114th St S 508 have any available units?
508-512 114th St S 508 has a unit available for $1,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 508-512 114th St S 508 have?
Some of 508-512 114th St S 508's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 508-512 114th St S 508 currently offering any rent specials?
508-512 114th St S 508 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 508-512 114th St S 508 pet-friendly?
No, 508-512 114th St S 508 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Parkland.
Does 508-512 114th St S 508 offer parking?
No, 508-512 114th St S 508 does not offer parking.
Does 508-512 114th St S 508 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 508-512 114th St S 508 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 508-512 114th St S 508 have a pool?
No, 508-512 114th St S 508 does not have a pool.
Does 508-512 114th St S 508 have accessible units?
No, 508-512 114th St S 508 does not have accessible units.
Does 508-512 114th St S 508 have units with dishwashers?
No, 508-512 114th St S 508 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 508-512 114th St S 508 have units with air conditioning?
No, 508-512 114th St S 508 does not have units with air conditioning.
