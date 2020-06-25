All apartments in Parkland
Last updated April 7 2019 at 7:33 AM

406 122nd St S

406 122nd Street South · No Longer Available
Location

406 122nd Street South, Parkland, WA 98444
Parkland

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
This 4 Bdrm. Home is part of a duplex located near Pacific Lutheran University Large Great room flows into Kitchen and nice master suite Call today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 406 122nd St S have any available units?
406 122nd St S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Parkland, WA.
Is 406 122nd St S currently offering any rent specials?
406 122nd St S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 406 122nd St S pet-friendly?
No, 406 122nd St S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Parkland.
Does 406 122nd St S offer parking?
No, 406 122nd St S does not offer parking.
Does 406 122nd St S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 406 122nd St S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 406 122nd St S have a pool?
No, 406 122nd St S does not have a pool.
Does 406 122nd St S have accessible units?
No, 406 122nd St S does not have accessible units.
Does 406 122nd St S have units with dishwashers?
No, 406 122nd St S does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 406 122nd St S have units with air conditioning?
No, 406 122nd St S does not have units with air conditioning.
