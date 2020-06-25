Rent Calculator
Home
/
Parkland, WA
/
406 122nd St S
Last updated April 7 2019 at 7:33 AM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
406 122nd St S
406 122nd Street South
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Parkland
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
406 122nd Street South, Parkland, WA 98444
Parkland
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
This 4 Bdrm. Home is part of a duplex located near Pacific Lutheran University Large Great room flows into Kitchen and nice master suite Call today.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 406 122nd St S have any available units?
406 122nd St S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Parkland, WA
.
Is 406 122nd St S currently offering any rent specials?
406 122nd St S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 406 122nd St S pet-friendly?
No, 406 122nd St S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Parkland
.
Does 406 122nd St S offer parking?
No, 406 122nd St S does not offer parking.
Does 406 122nd St S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 406 122nd St S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 406 122nd St S have a pool?
No, 406 122nd St S does not have a pool.
Does 406 122nd St S have accessible units?
No, 406 122nd St S does not have accessible units.
Does 406 122nd St S have units with dishwashers?
No, 406 122nd St S does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 406 122nd St S have units with air conditioning?
No, 406 122nd St S does not have units with air conditioning.
